12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock rose 24.33% to $9.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock rose 13.89% to $103.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) stock rose 9.26% to $56.51. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) stock increased by 7.91% to $74.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares increased by 7.37% to $46.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 7.11% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.1 million.
Losers
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock fell 15.18% to $293.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) stock fell 10.81% to $27.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $854.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock decreased by 7.64% to $11.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.7 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock decreased by 7.15% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $67.0 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares declined by 5.31% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 3.64% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.9 million.
- See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Comments / 0