8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 6 days ago
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares rose 6.93% to $6.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $966.6 million.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock moved upwards by 6.29% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares rose 5.07% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.3 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares increased by 3.38% to $14.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.6 million.

  Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares fell 8.51% to $50.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
  Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) stock declined by 4.96% to $177.0. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 billion.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock decreased by 2.78% to $161.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion.
Why Jim Cramer Plans To Keep Buying PayPal Stock While It's Down

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been trending lower since it was reported that the company was in talks to acquire Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Although PayPal announced it was no longer pursuing the acquisition, the stock has continued on its downward trajectory and is now negative for the year. Jim Cramer bought...
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Why Chewy's Stock Looks Set To Soar If History Repeats

On Oct. 25, Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) broke up from a bull flag pattern on the daily chart that Benzinga called out the trading day prior. The stock then shot up 19% higher over the following six trading days before topping out at $77.17 and entering into consolidation. Chewy’s rise...
Robinhood Stock Breaks Bullishly Into Overhead Gap: What's Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) gapped down 8.54% after printing its third-quarter results, which missed analyst estimates and included weak guidance. Following the results, analysts from KeyBanc and Rosenblatt lowered their price targets for Robinhood’s stock to $50. A $50 price target is about 35% higher than where the stock...
Current Stock Price for Natera (NTRA)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Natera. Natera’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Natera. What sector and industry does Natera (NTRA) operate in?. A. Natera is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
Current Stock Price for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)?

Q Does Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Collegium Pharmaceutical. When is Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) reporting earnings?. A. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
Current Stock Price for PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI)?

Q Does PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for PennyMac Financial Servs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on August 13, 2021. Q. When is PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) reporting earnings?. A. PennyMac Financial Servs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market...
Wednesdays With Wedbush On PreMarket Prep Plus

On the PreMarket Prep Plus "Wednesday’s With Wedbush" segment, Sahak Manuelian, managing director and head of equity trading at the firm, was the special guest. Sahak discussed a few different topics that are relevant to the current market environment. The first: the sector rotation flows over the last three months and moving forward.
Current Stock Price for Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)?

Q Does Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Midstream Partners. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on February 6, 2020. Q. When is Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) reporting earnings?. A. Summit Midstream Partners’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market...
Current Stock Price for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)?

Q Does Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Adaptimmune Therapeutics. When is Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) reporting earnings?. A. Adaptimmune Therapeutics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
Current Stock Price for Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS)?

Q Does Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Drainage Systems. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on August 31, 2021. Q. When is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) reporting earnings?. A. Advanced Drainage Systems’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market...
Analysts Bump Up Eaton Price Target Post Q3 Results

Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea raised the price target on Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE:ETN) to $173 (an upside of 2%) from $159 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst notes that despite supply chain headwinds impacting revenue performance, Eaton was able to showcase its new margin...
Current Stock Price for Forum Energy Technologies (FET)?

Q Does Forum Energy Technologies (FET) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Forum Energy Technologies. When is Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) reporting earnings?. A. Forum Energy Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is Forum Energy Technologies (FET) going to split?. A.
Why Skillz Shares Are Falling In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results and reaffirmed FY21 sales guidance below estimates. Skillz reported quarterly losses of 16 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 14 cents per share by 14.29...
Several Analyst Firms Raise Generac Price Target After Q3 Results

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen raised the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to $555 from $500 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. Shen says Generac delivered a weak Q3 and lowered its 2021 guide. Nonetheless, the analyst believes Generac will ultimately continue to work through 2022 on a number of catalysts, including more capacity expansion and the reconciliation bill boosting the company's clean energy business.
Steven Madden Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 52.4% year-on-year, to $528.74 million, beating the analyst consensus of $522.08 million. Revenue for the wholesale business increased 41.6% to $402 million, and Retail revenue rose 108.6% to $123.1 million. The gross profit margin expanded 130 basis points...
LivaNova Shares Move Higher On Street-Beating Q3 Earnings

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) posted Q3 sales of $253.2 million, +5.5% Y/Y on a reported basis and 5% on a constant-currency basis, beating the consensus of $245.27 million. Excluding Heart Valves business, divested in June, sales increased by 15.7% on a reported basis and 15.2% on a constant currency. Sales...
Why Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Soaring Today

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced 476% growth year-over-year of STENDRA tablet sales as part of its digital marketing agreement with Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS). The companies also announced the availability of additional dosages of STENDRA through the Hims &...
