Question of the Week

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarlene R Arnold: The worst Halloween candy is the bottom-of-grandma's-purse hard candies, like the strawberries or mints. Only thing more disappointing than that was getting a gospel tract rubber banded to Smarties or raisins. L.A. Wold: Controversial statement: I loved the black-and-orange-wrapped peanut butter taffy. I don't pass those...

www.inlander.com

inlander.com

The next council candidate recipe: Cowboy Soup, by Jonathan Bingle's grandma

These days, recipes come in two forms: Online recipes with introductions the length of a Proustian novel ("every time I have a petite madeleine, I can't help but be overcome by a remembrance of things past..." or on 3x5 note cards, handwritten and stained with food, that have been passed down from generation to generation.
SPOKANE, WA
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
Steve Kelly
Alex Cox
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Little Debbie Holiday Treat You Can Only Get At Walmart

While there is a lot to love about the holiday season, no doubt one of the best parts of years' end is all the delicious seasonal treats that are only available this time of year. From eggnog and fresh-baked cookies to Christmas cocktails and Starbucks' bevy of holiday drinks, just about every restaurant, store, and household can get in on the fun. And Walmart is certainly no exception. The superstore is probably already a central holiday stop for many people, who can pick up almost everything on their list, from holiday decorations and gifts for loved ones to specialty food, drinks and sweets, in one convenient location.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
#Halloween Candy#Chocolate#Peanut Allergy
EatThis

These 4 Popular Bagged Salads Were Just Recalled in 10 States

It was one of those rare, last-minute recalls, when a major produce brand issued an important announcement just ahead of the weekend. Bagged salads sold at a few of the nation's largest grocery chains have been recalled over food safety concerns. We've got the details you need. On October 29...
FOOD SAFETY
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

Kids Are Bound to Go Wild Over These 11 Top-Rated Toys — Available at Walmart!

The holiday shopping season is here, people! To prove it, Walmart recently unveiled its highly anticipated list of most-wanted toys of the year. If you're new to the annual report, the retailer spotlights the hottest items for kids of all ages. It doubles as a warning to place your orders stat because it's likely that the most popular items won't stay in stock for long.
SHOPPING
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
The Independent

Teen discovers abandoned diner from the 1950s in perfect condition

Amazing video shows the moment a teen holidaymaker discovered an abandoned diner from the 1950s that was left in perfect condition. 15-year-old Rylee stumbled upon the perfectly-preserved, abandoned diner whilst exploring a forest on holiday with her family in Tennessee. The family went on to explore and found the mysterious...
FOOD & DRINKS
thebrag.com

Macca’s are flogging $1 Big Macs all day

Macca’s are bringing back their ’30 days 30 deals’ promotion for November, and they’re kicking off the proceedings with $1 Big Macs. Summer is fast approaching and it’s time to shed our inhibitions. By inhibitions, I mean any semblance of a health-conscious diet we’ve spent most of the year establishing. For the next two months, we are leaning into culinary chaos. I’m talking KFC delivery for breakfast, 2 am Filet-o-Fish meals, Coke No Sugar as a substitute for water. The theme is hedonism and the weapon of choice is hot chips.
RESTAURANTS
theeverygirl.com

6 Secrets from a Stylist on Achieving Perfect Hair

You know that hair envy we all feel when we scroll through Pinterest or Instagram and see picture after picture of perfectly tousled locks? If only good hair days were so easy. That’s why we asked industry-leading hairstylist, Amanda Diedrich of Blohaute, to share her expert tips on making those lust-worthy hair Instagram pictures a reality. She shared with us six hair stylist tips for achieving soft, manageable, healthy hair that you will love regardless of hair type.
HAIR CARE

