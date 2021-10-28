CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

nVent Electric: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChviF_0cfJoIF300

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

nVent Electric beat their estimated earnings by 10.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.48, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $133,500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at nVent Electric's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.4 0.35 0.42 0.40

EPS Actual 0.5 0.43 0.43 0.45

Revenue Estimate 536.51M 510.75M 517.50M 495.00M

Revenue Actual 601.30M 548.90M 521.20M 509.30M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

nVent Electric management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.45 and $0.48 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -12.26% in quarter-over-quarter growth for nVent Electric, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Supernus Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 73.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.23, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,671,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Are Super Micro Computer Shares Trading Higher Today?

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 35.5% year-on-year to $1.03 billion, beating the consensus of $950.2 million. EPS of $0.58 beat the consensus of $0.37. Super Micro continues to gain market share and is executing well against the plan to achieve $10 billion...
MARKETS
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Generac On Supply Chain Woes

Although Generac Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:GNRC) longer-term prospects remain bright and the demand for its products continues to boom, the company is being impacted by supply chain constraints, according to BofA Securities. The Generac Holdings Analyst: Ross Gilardi downgraded the rating for Generac Holdings from Buy to Neutral, while keeping the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvt#Nvent Electric
Benzinga

RR Donnelley Q3 Earnings Surpass Wall Street View

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) reported third-quarter net sales growth of 6.4% year-over-year to $1.27 billion, +5.5% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $1.19 billion. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.57 from $0.32 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.32. The gross margin contracted by 70 bps...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Superior Group of Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Superior Gr of Cos reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $4,411,000...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals their estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $6,611,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: BlackRock Capital Inv Q3 Earnings

BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackRock Capital Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $3,788,000 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Take-Two Interactive: Q2 Earnings Insights

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Take-Two Interactive their estimated earnings by 21.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $27,318,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Wingstop Stock Slides On Q3 Earnings Miss

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2.8% year-on-year, to $65.78 million, missing the analyst consensus of $74.50 million. System-wide sales increased 16.7% Y/Y to $594.3 million. Domestic same-store sales increased 3.9% or 29.3% on a two-year basis. Revenue from royalty, franchise fees rose 13.9% Y/Y, advertising...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Steven Madden Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 52.4% year-on-year, to $528.74 million, beating the analyst consensus of $522.08 million. Revenue for the wholesale business increased 41.6% to $402 million, and Retail revenue rose 108.6% to $123.1 million. The gross profit margin expanded 130 basis points...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for PLDT (PHI)?

There are no upcoming dividends for PLDT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on August 17, 2021. PLDT’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is PLDT (PHI) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for PLDT. Q. What sector and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

eXp World Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

EXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 97% year-on-year, to $1.1 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $999.06 million. Gross profit increased 70% Y/Y to $79.5 million. The operating expenses increased 100.3% Y/Y to $1.09 billion. The operating margin was 1%, and operating income for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cutera Q3 Earnings

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cutera their estimated earnings by 183.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $18,252,000 from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)?

Q Does Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Optoelectronics. When is Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) reporting earnings?. A. Applied Optoelectronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 4, 2021. Q. Is Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Electronic Arts Q2 Earnings

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Electronic Arts their estimated earnings by 35.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.17, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $700,000,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy