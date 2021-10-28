Spartanburg Co. deputies investigate shooting on Dan River Rd.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Powell’s Mobile Home Park on Dan River Rd. at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is active at this time. A woman was injured and sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

