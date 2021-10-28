You continues to evolve with its third season, Binging with Babish revives iconic film dishes and new music!

Have I mentioned how nice it is to watch Babish cook? I’m sure I have, but it’s still a lot of fun anyway since no matter what meal it is, other than a certain sandwich that was colorful but certainly not edible, Babish is the kind of individual that can inspire people to try just about anything. And when it comes to grits that’s saying something since a lot of people that don’t come from the south might not know what the heck these things are. But if you’re in the south and walk into a diner or a regular restaurant, you’ll probably find them on the menu since this is a pretty common staple of southern food in a lot of areas. You might find a lot of people that swear that they’re the best at making grits or they know someone that’s the best at making grits, as this is a point of pride in a lot of places in the south. It might be overstated, or it might not be, but it’s not something that a person should make light of when traveling to the south all the same.

