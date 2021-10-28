CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You continues to evolve with its third season, Binging with Babish revives iconic film dishes and new music!

inlander.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou dropped just in time for "dark and twisty" season. As Joe continues convincing himself that he's "not that person anymore" — he's got a baby now! — the show continues evolving, highlighting new elements of human nature that could just make someone snap. We saw young dating letdowns that can...

www.inlander.com

duqsm.com

New releases revive returning pop artists to the music scene

Capri Scarcelli & Emma Polen | a&e editor & layout editor. October has been a month of turbulence for many. However, it’s brought a ton of new music, with various artists releasing on the same day. After six years since her last released song, Adele still has the same pipes.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll give you a TV show to binge

Love trumpet concertos? Then you might enjoy this survival drama... Have you recently finished a streaming series? Or are patiently waiting for the next season of your favourite show to air?. Well why don’t you let your music taste decide what show to watch next?. To help you pick your...
MUSIC
The Independent

You has kept 'so fresh' as it reaches its third season

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent praises the makers of Netflix series You for managing to ‘keep the show so fresh’. The third season of You continues the story of ‘problematically likeable’ stalker and murderer, Joe Goldberg. In this series, Goldberg is settling into white picket fence suburban bliss with his new wife and baby, but his old ways haven’t disappeared.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Joe Pera Talks with You's Third Season Gets a New Trailer

November’s going to spoil us. Not only will we get the second season of How To with John Wilson on HBO later in the month, but Joe Pera Talks With You will return for its third season at the end of November’s first week. Although the two shows are very different in structure and format and tone, they still have a lot in common; both are interested in the daily lives of ordinary people in a way few TV shows are, both can be very soothing (although How To can also be way more stressful than Pera’s show), and both are defined by the idiosyncratic style and mindset of their creators. Pera’s show is fiction, though, as opposed to Wilson’s documentary approach, and probably the more obviously funny of the two. (Honestly, I’m already disappointed myself in even comparing these shows; they’re both great, and if both shows weren’t returning the same month, and hadn’t both just released new trailers, I probably wouldn’t ever combine them like this. Oh well!)
TV SERIES
theticker.org

‘You’ third season leaves viewers on edge this fall

The psychological thriller series “You” returned to Netflix on Oct. 15 for its third season. The show, based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, depicts the perspective of serial killer and stalker Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley. Joe is a bibliophile with a troubled past who has always believed in finding a soulmate and would go as far as murdering those in his way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seattlespectator.com

Netflix Series “You” Debuts A Third Spooky Season

Netflix has released yet another season of the popular series “You,” a dark thriller which premiered in 2018. On Oct. 1, season three was released for audiences to enjoy, creating buzz about what the latest season and its characters have brought to the screen. Since its release four years ago,...
TV SERIES
mixmag.net

New short film series is showcasing Black music history in Manchester

A new series of short films celebrating Black contributions to music in Manchester is being released by Rhythm Lab Records. The Manchester-based record label is launching a short series that will explore and celebrate the contribution of Black creatives and practitioners in the city's rich music scene, all to mark Black History Month.
MUSIC
rpgsite.net

New Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong dev diary explores its musical themes

Olivier Deriviere, known for his work on Alone in the Dark and the upcoming Dying Light 2, has shared a peek into his scoring process in a new developer diary from Big Bad Wolf Studio and publisher Nacon. In a five-minute one-on-one, Deriviere explained the themes, tone, and mood he...
MUSIC
Variety

Awards: Sound Contenders Offer Up Music Moments to Horror

This is the year of musicals and that means sound design and sound mixing is sweet music to one’s ears. From “In the Heights,” to “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” and the yet-unseen “West Side Story,” sound teams worked finessed audio tracks recorded on set, pre-records and studio-recorded vocals. In addition, sound mixers seamlessly took environmental sounds to match what audiences saw on screen. Take Vanessa’s entrance in “In the Heights.” Melissa Barrera struts down Washington Heights in black studded heels, which tap to the beat of the song, and her vocals flawlessly match the emotion as she...
MUSIC
nyulocal.com

‘You’ Season 3: A Tragic Continuation of the Story of an Unchecked Stalker

No, you still cannot fix Joe Goldberg. WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD. The world’s most (problematically) beloved fictional serial killer has returned to our screens. Netflix’s third season of You was released last Friday, and of course, I finished it within two days. I’ve been waiting for over a year to see Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn try to figure out being married with kids, while both having an affinity for, well, murder. And while the premise sounded promising going into it, it unfortunately turned out to be a slow moving, migraine-inducing tale over the course of ten episodes.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Binging With Babish: How to Make Grits from My Cousin Vinny

Have I mentioned how nice it is to watch Babish cook? I’m sure I have, but it’s still a lot of fun anyway since no matter what meal it is, other than a certain sandwich that was colorful but certainly not edible, Babish is the kind of individual that can inspire people to try just about anything. And when it comes to grits that’s saying something since a lot of people that don’t come from the south might not know what the heck these things are. But if you’re in the south and walk into a diner or a regular restaurant, you’ll probably find them on the menu since this is a pretty common staple of southern food in a lot of areas. You might find a lot of people that swear that they’re the best at making grits or they know someone that’s the best at making grits, as this is a point of pride in a lot of places in the south. It might be overstated, or it might not be, but it’s not something that a person should make light of when traveling to the south all the same.
RECIPES
seattlepi.com

The Best Horror Novels To Binge Read This Spooky Season

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The witching hour is, as always, approaching, which makes it the perfect time...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Primetimer

SNL "scrambling" to find a new musical guest for Nov. 6 following Ed Sheeran's positive COVID test

Sheeran revealed his positive test hours after Saturday Night Live announced he would be joining host Kieran Culkin on the Nov. 6 show. With Nov. 6 show 13 days away, the Britain-based Sheeran won't be allowed in the U.S., according to Page Six, which adds there's a slim chance he could perform remotely. “Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something SNL does,” says a source. “The show likes to have the performer in studio.”
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

Houndmouth Continues to Release Music That is ‘Good For You’

“My reckless days are over. Maybe,” Matt Myers of Houndmouth tells American Songwriter. Houndmouth, the alternative folk-rock trio from Indiana, is slated to drop their fourth studio album on November 5, inspired by Myers’ new and purposeful lyrical direction. The band has been slow-releasing the record, titled Good For You, for their fans thus far.
MUSIC
The Independent

U2 song: Fans celebrate first new music since 2019

U2 have returned this evening (3 November) with their first new music in over two years.The Bono-fronted group surprised fans with the new track, called “Your Song Saved My Life”, and revealed that it was taken from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Sing 2.Bono stars as a reclusive lion rock star called Clay Calloway in the film, which arrives in cinemas on 22 December.The song marks the first new music from the band since released “Ahimisa” in 2019, a collaboration with A R Rahman. It’s not clear yet whether or not any more new music will be...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Finale Scores in Streaming Ratings; ‘Squid Game’ Tops 3 Billion Minutes

“Squid Game,” the South Korean drama that has become a global phenomenon since its Sept. 17 debut on Netflix, topped three billion total minutes viewed during the week of Oct. 4, according to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings rankings. Meanwhile, the Season 2 finale of “Ted Lasso” was strong enough to push Apple TV Plus’ Emmy-sweeping comedy series into the top 10 among all subscription video on demand programs. (See charts below) Marvel’s “Black Widow” landed in the No. 1 slot in Nielsen’s Top 10 movie category in its first week available on Disney Plus for all subscribers. “Black Widow” debuted July 9...
TV SERIES

