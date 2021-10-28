CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Addams Family’ at MVHS Primes Theater-Goers for Halloween

By Bisi Cameron Yee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky and they’re coming to the Ronald E. Dolloff Auditorium at Medomak Valley High School for six shows and two matinees. The Medomak Valley Players will open their annual fall musical, “The Addams Family,” on Thursday, Oct. 28...

Elite Daily

Addams Family

Whoever said Thanksgiving and Christmas were the only family holidays to celebrate this time of year? Halloween is also the perfect time to spend time with family — the Addams family, that is. The “creepy and kooky” Addams family knows just how to embrace all things “mysterious and spooky,” which is why you need some Addams Family quotes for captions to document all your spooktacular fun on the ‘Gram.
FOX 43

Creative Pursuits Academy debuts the Addams Family Musical | Center Stage

MANHEIM, Pa. — Now in their fifth year, Creative Pursuits Academy debuts their first main stage musical with our favorite family of darkness in The Addams Family Musical. Directed by Broadway performer and Lancaster native, Matthew Hydzik, the newest adventures of the Addams family propels a very unusual family into very usual problems. Wednesday Addams is growing up. And as most who grow up, Wednesday finds herself with her first love.
Marshall Brickman
Rick Elice
stardem.com

Addams Family, a musical comedy comes to Children’s Theatre of Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS—America’s favorite creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family is back, appearing on the stage at Children’s Theatre of Annapolis in The Addams Family, a musical comedy, running from November 5-21, 2021. A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, The Addams Family features an original story—and it’s every...
South Bend Tribune

'Addams Family Musical' comes to Elkhart's Lerner around Halloween

ELKHART — Premier Arts presents “The Addams Family Musical” Oct. 29-31 at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St. The wacky tale revolves around a romance between the grown-up daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams — that much loved family of darkness — and a respectable young man. Performances will...
#Wednesday Addams#The Addams Family#Mvhs Primes Theater Goers
danspapers.com

Charles Addams: East End Macabre Master Created ‘The Addams Family’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Halloween was his holiday. Fascinated by coffins and tombstones, as a boy he played in a cemetery next to haunted-looking old homes, some say. Years later, he was married in a pet cemetery in Water Mill. His bride dressed all in...
Southwest Virginia Today

Still kooky and spooky: Addams Family Musical a hit in Floyd

The Floyd Community Theatre Group’s production of The Addams Family Comedy Musical played to sell-out crowds during the2021 Halloween weekend back in the June Bug Center’s Black Box Theater. After presenting recent productions in outside venues due to COVID-19, the first show back indoors featured a cast of seasoned players,...
Cape Gazette

‘Addams Family Musical’ to continue at Sussex Academy Nov. 5-6

Sussex Academy High School performances of “The Addams Family Musical” will continue at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, at the school at 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown. The comical feast features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has...
FOX 43

Creative Pursuits Academy presents the Addams Family Musical; director Matthew Hydzik joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Creative Pursuits Academy is debuting their first main stage musical with our favorite family of darkness in The Addams Family Musical. Directed by Broadway performer and Lancaster native, Matthew Hydzik, the newest adventures of the Addams family propels a very unusual family into very usual problems. Wednesday Addams is growing up. And as most who grow up, Wednesday finds herself with her first love.
fox5atlanta.com

Oscar Isaac talks playing Gomez in 'Addams Family' sequel

ATLANTA - Oscar Isaac has starred in many memorable movies in Hollywood, thanks to a career that only seems to get hotter by the minute. But when it comes to taking on a truly iconic character, the actor says it doesn’t get much bigger or better than Gomez Addams. "One,...
TVOvermind

Why Audiences Ignored The Addams Family 2

In 2019, another version of The Addams Family made its way into theaters with an all-star voice cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, and Chloe Grace Moretz. The animated feature was met with a middle-of-the-road critical reception; however, it managed to garner over $200 million worldwide based on its $24 million production budget. Of course, that amazing financial return usually means a sequel, which officially made its way into theaters on Oct 1, 2021. Unfortunately, The Addams Family 2 got abysmal reviews and the film failed to make any sort of impression at the box office, only making about $40 million thus far. The animated film had a solid hold in the second weekend, only dropping 52%; however, the domestic accumulated total resulted in nearly $31.8 million, just under the $30 million the first film made in its opening weekend. So, what happened? While it’s not a confirmed flop yet, there really hasn’t been much hype or chatter about the new Addams Family movie. Let’s deeply examine why the animated film is basically being ignored by audiences. Obviously, the pandemic plays a factor in every movie that’s release in theaters so that reasoning won’t be listed here.
WDIO-TV

Come check out The Addams Family fun at Proctor

For weeks, they've been preparing the spookiest show in town. And now, the Proctor Drama Department is ready to show you their production of The Addams Family!. Sam Shupe, a senior who plays the grandmother, told us, "It's been getting me out of my shell. I've been shy since middle school. And now I've worked my way up. I get to be the jokester of the family in the show."
PROCTOR, MN

