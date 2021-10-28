‘The Addams Family’ at MVHS Primes Theater-Goers for Halloween

In 2019, another version of The Addams Family made its way into theaters with an all-star voice cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, and Chloe Grace Moretz. The animated feature was met with a middle-of-the-road critical reception; however, it managed to garner over $200 million worldwide based on its $24 million production budget. Of course, that amazing financial return usually means a sequel, which officially made its way into theaters on Oct 1, 2021. Unfortunately, The Addams Family 2 got abysmal reviews and the film failed to make any sort of impression at the box office, only making about $40 million thus far. The animated film had a solid hold in the second weekend, only dropping 52%; however, the domestic accumulated total resulted in nearly $31.8 million, just under the $30 million the first film made in its opening weekend. So, what happened? While it’s not a confirmed flop yet, there really hasn’t been much hype or chatter about the new Addams Family movie. Let’s deeply examine why the animated film is basically being ignored by audiences. Obviously, the pandemic plays a factor in every movie that’s release in theaters so that reasoning won’t be listed here.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO