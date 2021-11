For those looking to take their gaming experience to the next level, Samsung is elevating the playing field with its all-new Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. The first of its kind, the Odyssey Neo G9 is a state-of-the art display that meets the standards of today’s gaming landscape with the ability to showcase the highest quality graphics as they were intended. The Odyssey Neo G9 is the world’s first curved mini LED gaming monitor, and this particular model builds further on its predecessor with even better picture quality, immersiveness and advanced technology. HYPEBEAST is giving fans an exclusive look at the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 that’s set to be elevate and complete the vibe of any room its placed in.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO