CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Headstones pushed over, smashed by vandals at cemetery in Alexandria

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BduyY_0cfJmywd00
Oct 28, 2021

Police in Alexandria, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help find the person or people responsible for vandalizing a local cemetery.

The police department said the damage happened overnight at the Kinkead Cemetery between Thursday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 22, with officers noting that several headstones were pushed over, and some breaking as a result.

Earlier this week, police released an image of a vehicle that was in the area of the cemetery at the time of the vandalism, and are looking to speak with the driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmmlZ_0cfJmywd00
Alexandria Police Department

Anyone with information should call Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Shooting threats directed at 2 schools in Detroit Lakes

Two schools from the Detroit Lakes school district received shooting threats Tuesday morning, though local authorities say the situations have "been resolved and that the two incidents were related." In a joint press release, Detroit Lakes Public Schools Superintendent Mark Jenson and Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd said the...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Alexandria, MN
Alexandria, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Man arrested after stabbing, standoff in Belgrade

A man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing of a female in Belgrade, Minnesota, which sparked a standoff with police Monday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office provided an update to the incident that it says started at 10:10 a.m., when the Belgrade and Brooten Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Washburn Avenue.
BELGRADE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headstones
Bring Me The News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Gunfire in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon resulted in the city's 79th homicide of the year. Minneapolis police were notified of the shooting via ShotSpotter at 1:18 p.m. in the area of the 3600 block of North Fremont Avenue on the city's North Side. Soon after the report, a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Siblings were racing when one crashed, killing young couple in Burnsville

Two siblings accused of racing each other prior to a crash that killed a young couple in Burnsville in April have been charged. Camille Dennis-Bond, 19, of Burnsville, and her brother, Leon Bond, 18, are accused of drag racing each other prior to the crash that killed Tayler Garza, 22, of Woodbury, and Dalton Lee Ford, 22, of Burnsville, on County Road 42 on April 4.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy