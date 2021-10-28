CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Gulf Coast Oil Supply Pile Up Only Temporary

By Bloomberg
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupplies have surged by nearly 20 million barrels so far in October, the most for this month in at least a decade. Crude inventories are swelling on the U.S. Gulf Coast, but the pile-up won’t last for very long. Supplies have surged...

Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
Oil Falters 3.6% on Rising US Inventory

Oil futures took a beating Wednesday as U.S. inventory was reported at the highest levels since August and Iran announced imminent nuclear deal talks. Oil fell by the most since in nearly two months after a report showed American crude inventories rising and Iran said nuclear talks are set to resume this month.
Houston Chronicle

Oil driller Diamondback braces for 10% price shock in shale sector

Shale driller Diamondback Energy Inc. is bracing for a 10 percent jump in costs next year amid supply-chain snarls rippling through the oil industry. Although oilfield-service companies have been up front about the squeeze they’re feeling from higher labor and material costs, the explorers that hire them have been largely mum -- until Diamondback dropped a bombshell on a Tuesday morning conference call.
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle lower as natural-gas prices mark first gain in 4 sessions

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as traders weighed the potential outcome of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies later this week. OPEC+ is expected to increase production by another 400,000 barrels a day this month, but "there is some evidence that some of the smaller producers are struggling to increase their output to the levels required," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $83.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, finished higher, after three consecutive session declines. December natural gas rose 36 cents, or 6.9%, to settle at $5.542 per million British thermal units. Prices lost 4.4% on Monday.
rigzone.com

Marathon Petroleum Weighs Alaska Refinery Sale

Marathon Petrolelum Corp. is weighing a sale of its Kenai refinery. Marathon Petrolelum Corp. is weighing a sale of its Kenai refinery in Alaska as the U.S. largest independent crude processor seeks to further streamline operations. The decision makes Kenai the third U.S. refinery for sale, with Marathon rival Phillips...
Oil falls after China releases reserves of gasoline, diesel

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Monday after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply, while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Nov. 4. China released reserves of the two fuels to increase market supply and support price stability in...
Exxon Selling Black Sea Gas Stake for $1B+

The deal hinges on Romgaz SA obtaining approval from shareholders, according to a regulatory statement to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corp. agreed to sell its 50% stake in a deepwater natural gas project in the Black Sea to Romania’s state-owned Romgaz SA for $1.06 billion. The...
Oil tumbles as U.S. piles pressure onto OPEC+ for more barrels

Oil fell as the U.S. intensified pressure on OPEC+ to boost supplies when it meets on Thursday, while concerns grew that tighter policy from the Federal Reserve will impede growth. West Texas Intermediate futures sank 2.4 per cent after U.S. President Joe Biden blamed OPEC and its allies for inflationary...
Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing

Canadian heavy crude's price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing. Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulfur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West...
Oil market developments—rising prices amid broader surge in energy prices

This blog is the second in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Oil prices continue to recover. Crude oil prices increased sharply in 2021Q3 and continued rising in October, driven by...
Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
