Caitlyn Jenner Defends Dave Chappelle Instead of the Trans Community He Attacked

Chappelle, says Zeba Blay, "doesn’t really fear cancellation — he relishes and welcomes it. What he really fears is irrelevance. This is, I believe, the cancellation scam. Many artists these days create work or say things publicly that are specifically calibrated to create these kinds of reactions and debates, and for whatever reason, the LGBTQ community has become a focal point of this grift...The cancellation scam knows that with outrage will always come counter-outrage — people who want to signal their intellectual freedom or social individualism by steadfastly applauding artists who spout harmful or outdated ideas. Figures like Chappelle, Boosie Badazz, Da Baby, Kevin Hart, and even Eminem long before them (this is never-ending, after all) depend on this reaction and crave it. … This approach to art is fundamentally lazy — it mistakes violence for trailblazing genius and public outrage for confirmation of that genius."

