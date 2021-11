If you’re in favor of the status quo when it comes to banking and basic financial services across the country, it hasn’t been a good few weeks for you. In late September, Senator Elizabeth Warren announced her opposition to the renomination of Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, citing what she feels has been a too-lax approach to financial regulation. On top of that, after months of speculation, the Biden-Harris Administration finally nominated Saule Omarova as the nation’s top banking regulator, igniting fierce pushback from banking lobbyists for her views on consolidation in the banking industry. That announcement was followed up by the October 1 confirmation of Rohit Chopra, a noted consumer watchdog, as new director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

