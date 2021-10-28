CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Rapid Test Kits Market in 2021 – Detailed Analysis Report

By TMR Research
Medagadget.com
 8 days ago

The human immunodeficiency virus rapid test kits market is predicted to experience significant growth owing to the growing requirement for point-of-care testing. To prevent and control HIV, there is a crucial requirement for early diagnosis, treatment, and also accurate viral loading measurements. There is an increasing requirement for POC technologies in...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market in 2021 – Detailed Analysis Report

The high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to experience significant growth opportunities. This market growth can be attributed to the rising use of the high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and the growing prevalence of cancer. In addition to this, rapid growth in the targeted therapies is likely to accelerate growth impetus in the high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market is projected to experience growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The increasing incidents of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) have led to the introduction of new products to vitalize blood flow and for effective gas exchange. The rising number of regulatory product approvals for different extracorporeal removal equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped different key players to increase sales avenues in the extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market with CAGR of 18.75% with Industry Insights, Top Key Players statistics like Share, Size and Growth (volume and Value) with Forecast to 2027

The global DNA Repair Drugs market was valued at 503.77 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.75% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. DNA damage leads to the incorporation of defects and aberrations in the genome that often result in functional mutations. When these mutations occur in genes coding for vital proteins and/or enzymes, it leads to the development of genetic diseases. However, our biological system is equipped with a robust repair mechanism capable of correcting damaged DNA sequences. PARP inhibitors and other similar therapeutics are designed to augment the body`s innate DNA repair mechanism and aid in the treatment of diseases associated with genetic aberrations.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Metabolomics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Metabolomics from Various Research Institutes & Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies – RND

Increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic disorders is a key factor driving the market growth. Rising demand for personalized medicines and rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry are also boosting market growth. In addition, metabolomics is gaining more popularity nowadays, owing to its increasing usage in scientific organizations for better analysis of diseases and biological procedures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Immunodeficiency#Key Market#Poc
Medagadget.com

Orthobiologics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 8.32 Billion in 2028, Rising Demand of Orthobiologics By Orthopedic Surgeons for Faster Healing of Injuries & Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis Globally – RND

Increasing number of regenerative and reconstructive surgical procedures are leading to higher demand for orthobiologics. These products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help speedy recuperating of muscular wounds, and are made from synthetic bone surrogates and growth stimulators. Growing incidence of spinal disorders and increasing number of sports-related...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Biosurgery Market Size To Reach USD 17.60 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures To Treat Neurological & Gynecological Disorders And Increasing Geriatric Population – RND

Increasing number of reconstructive and orthopedic surgical procedures is also driving demand for biosurgery products. Biosurgery products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help minimize blood loss. These products include chemical and biological products that are used to stop bleeding among others during surgeries. Surging incidence of chronic disorders...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 6.91% Body Composition Analyzer Market will Show Promising Growth from 2021 to Forecast period till 2027 | Kern & Sohn, MyBodyTest, Medigate, Beurer, Seca, Omron, Withings, eBIODY Body Analysis, Wunder

The global Body Composition Analyzer market was valued at 844.14 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The body composition analyzer is probably the most innovative and non-invasive of all its technologies, scientifically proven to be highly accurate, dependable and give highly consistent results. This is a very useful tool for accessing optimum physical health as our health of our body is highly dependent on proper body composition. Although, one must consider that body composition cannot be accurately measured without the help of laboratory tests but it can definitely be measured with this amazing instrument. With this instrument one can measure weight, BMI or percentage of body fat.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Does Not Require Cold Chain Transport

Researchers at the University of Queensland and Vaxxas, a medtech company, announced the development of a high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) that can deliver a COVID-19 vaccine through the skin without the need for needles. While such minimally invasive vaccine technology is to be welcomed, the major breakthrough is the temperature stability of the vaccine. The researchers were able to stabilize the formulation on the patch so that it can last for one month at room temperature and one week at 40 degrees Celsius (104 F), meaning that the new vaccine technology could help to overcome the cold chain transport hurdles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMZ-TV Online

OraSure's rapid virus test only needed once for symptomatic people, FDA says

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated its recommendations for a COVID-19 at-home rapid test made by a Lehigh Valley company. The FDA said OraSure Technologies' InteliSwab rapid test is now needed just once in those with virus symptoms in order to get accurate results, the Bethlehem company said in a news release.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Medagadget.com

Cell Therapy Market Size To Reach USD 9.24 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 5.6% | Reports And Data

Cell therapy is one of the most promising and speedily advancing techniques that aid in repairing damaged or destroyed tissue. It is a cell transplantation therapy in which human cells are injected or grafted into the patient’s body to repair or replace damaged or diseased cells and tissues. Continuous research and innovations in cell therapy has led to the use of different types of cells such as hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, lymphocytes for treating various chronic diseases, cancers, autoimmune diseases, urinary problems, and neurological disorders. Factors such as increasing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification approvals for cell therapy manufacturing, increasing investments for developing enhanced cell therapies, rising awareness about stem cell therapies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding healthcare budget are boosting market growth. In addition, various market players are focusing on developing enhanced therapies for cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028 by the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine

Global Digital Microscopes Market Overview – — Adigital microscope is a miniaturized version of an original optical microscope that makes use of digital optics to produce an image on a digital display screen, sometimes via software running on an optical computer chip. The most typical examples include microscope slides, which may be used for teaching or research purposes. Microscope images are displayed in the form of graphs, as 3-D movies, in color or black-and-white (sepia, grayscale, etc.) or in a full spectrum format (red, green, blue, mauve, iptan, sangean, or other colors} with adjustable color temperatures and response. Microscope images can also be viewed through eyeglasses with filters, or by using a combination of regular glasses and a color camera. The global digital microscopes market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global digital microscopes market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Continuous glucose monitor market – Owing to the rising geriatric population will drive the significant growth

A continuous glucose monitor is basically a medically approved device used for continuously monitoring high blood sugar levels in a person with diabetes, i.e. people with type I, diabetic, or other classifications of diabetes. The continuous glucose monitor has a sensor attached to the finger which allows the person with diabetes to take insulin shots just like they would if they had their blood sugar measured at a pharmacy. Some continuous glucose monitors have an alarm feature that alerts the person with diabetes if their blood sugar level falls below a certain level. The global continuous glucose monitoring market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030.”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-needle-free-injectors-market/1189. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global needle-free injectors market is expected to grow with...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 4.7%, Scar Treatment Market is expected to propel growth by Increasing Road Accidents, Burn Injuries, and concerns regarding Aesthetic Appearances | Smith & Nephew plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd, and Many More..

Stratagem Market Insights released a new research study on global Scar Treatment covering the micro-level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The study provides point-by-point in-depth comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market size for the global Scar Treatment market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Scar Treatment Market.
BUSINESS
CBS 42

UK is 1st to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market in 2021 – Detailed Analysis Report

Telerehabilitation is also known as e-rehabilitation and it refers to the system of delivery of rehabilitation services over internet and the network of telecommunication. Telerehabilitation enables patients for interaction with remote providers and it can be utilized for the purpose of assessment of patients and delivery of therapies. The growth of the Europe telerehabilitation systems market is estimated to be driven by the growing popularity of the system as it overcomes the obstacle of time and distance. The system offers access to patients with permanent and temporary disabilities for prescription by physiatrist and error-free diagnosis, which is likely to widen scope of the growth of the Europe telerehabilitation systems market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Medical Alert Systems Market Size to Reach USD 13.43 Billion in 2028, Increasing Aging Population, Improving Healthcare Infrastructure, And Increasing Need for Medical Alert Systems in Home Care Settings – RND

Advancements in medical technology, lifestyle changes, and rapid economic growth has resulted in a steady increase in the life expectancy of people across the globe. Around 727 Million people above 65 years of age were reported in 2020 and share of the population is expected to increase by 16 percent by 2050. However, elderly people suffer from various chronic diseases and need emergency monitoring as they are more prone to sudden falls or medical emergencies. Medical alert systems are highly reliable and provide instant monitoring to patients during falls or medical emergencies. These systems have press buttons that are usually worn as pendants or around the wrist which send immediate signals to medical operators in case of an accident, fall, or sudden medical emergency. Factors such as technological development in emergency monitoring systems, rising demand for mobile medical alert systems, increasing per capita income, and rising healthcare expenditure are boosting market growth.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Breath Test Developed for COVID-19

Researchers at Ohio State University managed to develop a breath test for COVID-19 that can spot the infection within seconds. The basis for the test is a unique ‘breath print’ of COVID-19 that the researchers have identified, and this includes a specific combination of oxygen, nitric oxide, and ammonia in the breath.
SCIENCE
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy