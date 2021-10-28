CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slide Stainers Market Size to Reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

By Emergen Research
Medagadget.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments in diagnostics and clinical research, and growing need for automation of laboratories are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global slide strainers market size was USD 3.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach...

www.medgadget.com

Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 4.7%, Scar Treatment Market is expected to propel growth by Increasing Road Accidents, Burn Injuries, and concerns regarding Aesthetic Appearances | Smith & Nephew plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd, and Many More..

Stratagem Market Insights released a new research study on global Scar Treatment covering the micro-level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The study provides point-by-point in-depth comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market size for the global Scar Treatment market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Scar Treatment Market.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030.”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-needle-free-injectors-market/1189. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global needle-free injectors market is expected to grow with...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Biosurgery Market Size To Reach USD 17.60 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures To Treat Neurological & Gynecological Disorders And Increasing Geriatric Population – RND

Increasing number of reconstructive and orthopedic surgical procedures is also driving demand for biosurgery products. Biosurgery products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help minimize blood loss. These products include chemical and biological products that are used to stop bleeding among others during surgeries. Surging incidence of chronic disorders...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 6.91% Body Composition Analyzer Market will Show Promising Growth from 2021 to Forecast period till 2027 | Kern & Sohn, MyBodyTest, Medigate, Beurer, Seca, Omron, Withings, eBIODY Body Analysis, Wunder

The global Body Composition Analyzer market was valued at 844.14 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The body composition analyzer is probably the most innovative and non-invasive of all its technologies, scientifically proven to be highly accurate, dependable and give highly consistent results. This is a very useful tool for accessing optimum physical health as our health of our body is highly dependent on proper body composition. Although, one must consider that body composition cannot be accurately measured without the help of laboratory tests but it can definitely be measured with this amazing instrument. With this instrument one can measure weight, BMI or percentage of body fat.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Medical Alert Systems Market Size to Reach USD 13.43 Billion in 2028, Increasing Aging Population, Improving Healthcare Infrastructure, And Increasing Need for Medical Alert Systems in Home Care Settings – RND

Advancements in medical technology, lifestyle changes, and rapid economic growth has resulted in a steady increase in the life expectancy of people across the globe. Around 727 Million people above 65 years of age were reported in 2020 and share of the population is expected to increase by 16 percent by 2050. However, elderly people suffer from various chronic diseases and need emergency monitoring as they are more prone to sudden falls or medical emergencies. Medical alert systems are highly reliable and provide instant monitoring to patients during falls or medical emergencies. These systems have press buttons that are usually worn as pendants or around the wrist which send immediate signals to medical operators in case of an accident, fall, or sudden medical emergency. Factors such as technological development in emergency monitoring systems, rising demand for mobile medical alert systems, increasing per capita income, and rising healthcare expenditure are boosting market growth.
HEALTH
houstonmirror.com

Global Sugar Confectionery Market To Hit The Market Size Of USD 65 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

The report titled 'Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, 2026′ published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in sugar confectioneries across the globe. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and forecasts but also has a detailed study about the Covid effect on the industry. As the name suggests, this sweet-tasting is loved by all age groups across the globe. The market has been in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. This market is divided into different product types of Hard Boiled Sweets, Plain Mints, Caramel/ Toffee, Chewy, Novelty, Licorice, Sugar-free, and Others, Children, Adult & Geriatric, in terms of age group, based on sales channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores, E-commerce & Others, and by region & country.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Orthobiologics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 8.32 Billion in 2028, Rising Demand of Orthobiologics By Orthopedic Surgeons for Faster Healing of Injuries & Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis Globally – RND

Increasing number of regenerative and reconstructive surgical procedures are leading to higher demand for orthobiologics. These products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help speedy recuperating of muscular wounds, and are made from synthetic bone surrogates and growth stimulators. Growing incidence of spinal disorders and increasing number of sports-related...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Metabolomics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Metabolomics from Various Research Institutes & Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies – RND

Increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic disorders is a key factor driving the market growth. Rising demand for personalized medicines and rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry are also boosting market growth. In addition, metabolomics is gaining more popularity nowadays, owing to its increasing usage in scientific organizations for better analysis of diseases and biological procedures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Sepsis Diagnostics Market has Increased Significantly By Increasing incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections | Biomerieux, T2 Biosystems, Luminex, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher, Mitsubishi Chemical, Abbott, Roche, Bruker, Danaher

Stratagem Market Insights newly published research on Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Opportunities 2021. The study covers an in-depth overview, description of the Product and Services, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2028. The report provides comprehensive research into the geographical landscape, industry size along revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
MARKETS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.The drugmaker said Thursday that longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding its fill-finish capacity may shift some deliveries to early 2022. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.That’s down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. It brought in $4.81 billion in sales...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

