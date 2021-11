A report published Tuesday found that Black girls and teens are involved in police use-of-force incidents far more than their White counterparts. The report, published by the Marshall Project, examined data from six large police departments and found almost 4,000 children 17 or under experienced some form of police violence between 2015 and 2020. Of those people, about 800 or 20 percent were Black girls. Black boys, meanwhile, accounted for more than 2,200 incidents.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO