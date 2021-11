With candles in hand and burning sage in the air, St. Roch streets were packed Tuesday for the annual Day of the Dead procession on the final night of the multi-day holiday. The gathering, which started at Marigny Street and North Villere Street and ended at the St. Roch cemetery, is a Mexican tradition sprinkled with New Orleans style so people can remember those who have died this year.

