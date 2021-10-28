CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Home – Care Monitoring and Diagnostics Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

By TMR Research
Medagadget.com
 8 days ago

The home-care monitoring and diagnostics market is predicted to experience significant growth in the upcoming years. This market growth is on the back of a rising number of chronic diseases and unhealthy lifestyles in urban areas. Further, the increasing geriatric population is also contributing to the market growth due to their...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Biosurgery Market Size To Reach USD 17.60 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures To Treat Neurological & Gynecological Disorders And Increasing Geriatric Population – RND

Increasing number of reconstructive and orthopedic surgical procedures is also driving demand for biosurgery products. Biosurgery products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help minimize blood loss. These products include chemical and biological products that are used to stop bleeding among others during surgeries. Surging incidence of chronic disorders...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Does Not Require Cold Chain Transport

Researchers at the University of Queensland and Vaxxas, a medtech company, announced the development of a high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) that can deliver a COVID-19 vaccine through the skin without the need for needles. While such minimally invasive vaccine technology is to be welcomed, the major breakthrough is the temperature stability of the vaccine. The researchers were able to stabilize the formulation on the patch so that it can last for one month at room temperature and one week at 40 degrees Celsius (104 F), meaning that the new vaccine technology could help to overcome the cold chain transport hurdles.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS 42

UK is 1st to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Iot Devices#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Covid 19#Home
Travel Weekly

Tourism to major markets unlikely to be affected by UK Covid rate

Industry sources expect major markets in the EU and US to remain open for tourism this winter despite pressure on the UK government to introduce tougher Covid restrictions amid a rise in domestic cases. International travel’s return is gathering momentum with vaccinated arrivals to England no longer required to purchase...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How COVID-19 vaccine marketing strategies must change for global success

In the United States, uncertain consumers tend to prefer middle options as a smart choice, a robust decision phenomenon known as "the compromise effect." So when trying to promote COVID-19 vaccination, presenting it as the common or non-extreme choice may effectively win over those who are not yet vaccinated. However, does that approach hold the same sway in other countries? What about in Latin America and the Caribbean, where compromise options are viewed as weak or ambivalent? Or in areas of Asia where the compromise effect may be valued as demonstrating politeness, avoiding extreme positions that can cause friction?
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Continuous glucose monitor market – Owing to the rising geriatric population will drive the significant growth

A continuous glucose monitor is basically a medically approved device used for continuously monitoring high blood sugar levels in a person with diabetes, i.e. people with type I, diabetic, or other classifications of diabetes. The continuous glucose monitor has a sensor attached to the finger which allows the person with diabetes to take insulin shots just like they would if they had their blood sugar measured at a pharmacy. Some continuous glucose monitors have an alarm feature that alerts the person with diabetes if their blood sugar level falls below a certain level. The global continuous glucose monitoring market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population.
HEALTH
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 4.7%, Scar Treatment Market is expected to propel growth by Increasing Road Accidents, Burn Injuries, and concerns regarding Aesthetic Appearances | Smith & Nephew plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd, and Many More..

Stratagem Market Insights released a new research study on global Scar Treatment covering the micro-level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The study provides point-by-point in-depth comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market size for the global Scar Treatment market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Scar Treatment Market.
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

How to best market COVID-19 vaccines depends on where you live, NCSU study says

RALEIGH – In the United States, uncertain consumers tend to prefer middle options as a smart choice, a robust decision phenomenon known as “the compromise effect.” So when trying to promote COVID-19 vaccination, presenting it as the common or non-extreme choice may effectively win over those who are not yet vaccinated. However, does that approach hold the same sway in other countries?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medagadget.com

IV Bags Market Overview, Explore New Opportunities with SWOT Analysis by 2021 to 2028 | Baxter, SSY, B.Braun, Fresenius Kabi, Hospira, Otsuka, Cisen Pharmaceutical, Renolit, Technoflex, Huaren Pharmaceutical

IV Bags are the most convenient method of hydration for athletes or those who have just returned from an injury or exercise and require re-hydration supplements. Intravenous therapy is also a medical procedure that provides liquids, medicines, and nutrients directly to the vein. IV Bags work with the body’s own mechanism for re-hydration so there is no need for artificial hydration supplements. They also prevent or limit the absorption of the medication into the body, which can cause side effects if the medication is too high. In terms of hydration for those in the medical industry, IV Bags are widely used in the field of emergency medicine and critical care. These devices are used when fluids or medications must be administered quickly to avoid further harm to the body. IVs are the most widely used intravenous solution for both adult and pediatric patients in the fields of critical care and emergency medicine.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size to Reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising trend of outsourcing laboratory testing services, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and technological advancements in testing of biosimilars and biologics are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global bioanalytical testing services market size was USD 1.80 Billion in 2020 and is expected...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Compression Therapy Market is expected to witness significant growth owing to high awareness regarding the early diagnosis of arthritis and sports-related injury

SMI released new research on Global Compression Therapy covering the micro-level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The study provides point-by-point In-Depth comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market size for the global Compression Therapy Market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Compression Therapy Market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market with CAGR of 18.75% with Industry Insights, Top Key Players statistics like Share, Size and Growth (volume and Value) with Forecast to 2027

The global DNA Repair Drugs market was valued at 503.77 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.75% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. DNA damage leads to the incorporation of defects and aberrations in the genome that often result in functional mutations. When these mutations occur in genes coding for vital proteins and/or enzymes, it leads to the development of genetic diseases. However, our biological system is equipped with a robust repair mechanism capable of correcting damaged DNA sequences. PARP inhibitors and other similar therapeutics are designed to augment the body`s innate DNA repair mechanism and aid in the treatment of diseases associated with genetic aberrations.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030.”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-needle-free-injectors-market/1189. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global needle-free injectors market is expected to grow with...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Sepsis Diagnostics Market has Increased Significantly By Increasing incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections | Biomerieux, T2 Biosystems, Luminex, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher, Mitsubishi Chemical, Abbott, Roche, Bruker, Danaher

Stratagem Market Insights newly published research on Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Opportunities 2021. The study covers an in-depth overview, description of the Product and Services, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2028. The report provides comprehensive research into the geographical landscape, industry size along revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Contact Lenses Market Size to Reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising prevalence of vision-related conditions and disorders and increasing preference for contact lenses are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global contact lenses market size was USD 7.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.91 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy