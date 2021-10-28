Home – Care Monitoring and Diagnostics Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

A continuous glucose monitor is basically a medically approved device used for continuously monitoring high blood sugar levels in a person with diabetes, i.e. people with type I, diabetic, or other classifications of diabetes. The continuous glucose monitor has a sensor attached to the finger which allows the person with diabetes to take insulin shots just like they would if they had their blood sugar measured at a pharmacy. Some continuous glucose monitors have an alarm feature that alerts the person with diabetes if their blood sugar level falls below a certain level. The global continuous glucose monitoring market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population.
