Zakoby McClain isn’t shy about playing the disrespect card. He’ll let you know if he feels slighted; it’s a byproduct of his competitive drive. The Auburn linebacker used it as a chip on his shoulder after last season, when he led all of FBS in tackles but was left off various All-SEC and All-America teams. Now, McClain feels he has another bone to pick after not making the cut as a semifinalist for this year’s Butkus Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top linebacker. The list of 16 semifinalists for the honor were announced this week, and McClain wasn’t included, prompting a since-deleted tweet from the senior linebacker, who leads the Tigers in tackles this season and ranks third among all players in tackles in SEC play.

AUBURN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO