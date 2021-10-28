Letter to the editor: Rich get richer through gambling

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bipartisan vaccine mandate bill passed in the special legislative session that was called to vote on the redistricting plan. Reynolds calls the bill “a major step forward in protecting Iowans’ freedoms and their abilities to make healthcare decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families.” Workers may claim a religious or medical exemption from a private employer’s COVID vaccination mandate, without a doctor or cleric signing off on the document. They can also receive unemployment benefits if they are fired for not getting vaccinated. The governor in her statement on the bill says it is only the first step and they will be taking other legal actions against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate.

