CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Letter to the editor: Rich get richer through gambling

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Regarding the article “Report: Pennsylvania casino revenues top $415M in September” (Oct. 19, TribLIVE): The rich get richer,...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Battling over race at Gateway

The Gateway School District’s racial achievement gap is in every school building and has been just about every year for at least 16 years. Bottom of the barrel in Allegheny County. To change this, five of nine school board members voted this spring to hire an equity director. Another board...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louis Gohmert try to gain access to jail where Capitol riot suspects are being held

Conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Louis Gohmert attempted to enter a jail in Washington DC where Capitol riot defendants are being held. The prisoners have complained about the jail's conditions, but a recent inspection by US Marshals found that the facility was suitable for the accused Capitol rioters. Ms Greene and Mr Gohmert tried to enter the jail but were stopped at the entrance by a corrections worker. "What are you hiding? Really, what are you hiding?" Ms Greene asked the corrections worker. The worker refused to allow the pair to enter and recommended they call the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Weren’t the Democrats supposed to raise taxes on the rich?

House Democrats released Wednesday a new draft of their big social spending and climate bill — tucked inside of which was a massive new payoff to wealthy people. The Democrats’ bill is supposed to make the nation fairer and more competitive. This cynical, wasteful policy should have no place in it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Washington Post

Maine just voted to become the nation’s first ‘right to food’ state. What does that mean?

Maine voters approved an amendment Tuesday that enshrines the “right to food” — the first of its kind in the United States. The amendment to the state’s constitution declares that all people have a “natural, inherent and unalienable right” to grow, raise, produce and consume food of their own choosing as long as they do so within legal parameters.
MAINE STATE
marylandmatters.org

Opinion: More Than 500 State Legislators in 47 States Agree: We Should Strengthen our National Climate Commitments

The writers are members of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing portions of Baltimore and Montgomery counties, respectively. This is a critical week for our future. President Joe Biden is joining leaders from across the world in Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss commitments for addressing our climate crisis.
BALTIMORE, MD
Western Iowa Today

Governor Signs Vaccine Mandate Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bipartisan vaccine mandate bill passed in the special legislative session that was called to vote on the redistricting plan. Reynolds calls the bill “a major step forward in protecting Iowans’ freedoms and their abilities to make healthcare decisions based on what’s best for themselves and their families.” Workers may claim a religious or medical exemption from a private employer’s COVID vaccination mandate, without a doctor or cleric signing off on the document. They can also receive unemployment benefits if they are fired for not getting vaccinated. The governor in her statement on the bill says it is only the first step and they will be taking other legal actions against the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate.
DES MOINES, IA
NBC News

The conservative effort to take over school boards reaches fever pitch in one Colorado district

School board elections, once mundane and nonpartisan, have grown increasingly contentious across the country as partisan divides in Congress trickle down to even the smallest communities. Few places showcase this better than in Douglas County, Colorado, where recent national debates over race and Covid-19 have turned a hyperlocal race into the war for one school district’s soul.
COLORADO STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

3 newcomers elected to Oakmont council

Eight candidates were on the ballot for four, four-year terms on Oakmont council. The top vote-getters were Democrats Amanda Pagnotta, Tracey Holst, Jamie Leonardi and Republican John Arnold. Arnold was the only current council member to seek reelection – he was appointed in January to fill the seat vacated by...
OAKMONT, PA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work

The speed with which a tax on billionaires came and went as a means to pay for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda shows why it’s so hard to tax wealth in the United States. Democrats unveiled their proposal on Oct. 27, and it was nixed that same day, replaced with a surcharge on millionaire incomes. […] The post Commentary: Why taxing US billionaires’ wealth – as Biden tried to do – will never work appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy