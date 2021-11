Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/27)

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit. Just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's deputy observed a white 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser near SW 77th Street and SW Auburn Road. That vehicle was believed to be associated with a recent incident within the City of Topeka and stolen. That officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver later identified as 29-year-old Mark A. O’Brien failed to stop and initiated a pursuit.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO