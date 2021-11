Taxes, which have been at historic lows, could be changing soon along with the tax code, and retirees and those looking to retire soon should be paying close attention. Individuals retiring in today’s times are typically doing so with more money than those from previous generations, opening themselves to the potential to pay much more in taxes than they had originally planned. With a great amount of retirement kept in tax-deferred retirement accounts and taxable assets, it’s important for retirees and those looking to retire soon to plan for taxes, and not at today’s rates, reports Yahoo Finance.

INCOME TAX ・ 15 HOURS AGO