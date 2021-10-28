CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Nikon officially unveils the 45.7-megapixel Z9 with 8K video and 20 fps burst speeds

By S. Dent
Engadget
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikon has officially unveiled its new flagship mirrorless camera, the $5,500, 45.7-megapixel Z9 with 8K 30p video and up to 20 fps RAW burst shooting speeds. It's Nikon's first camera to use a stacked sensor with built in memory that allows for very fast readout speeds. In fact, Nikon is so...

www.engadget.com

