Will Koster

On the presidential campaign trail last year, then-candidate Joe Biden proposed wiping out $10,000 per student loan borrower. Since taking office, he’s certainly made moves on the forgiveness front. Right out of the gate, Biden ordered the U.S. Department of Education to prepare a memo to see if the president has the authority to bypass Congress and wipe out up to $50,000 per borrower—which, of course, is well above his campaign proposal. Meanwhile, his top education appointee, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, has issued five rounds of student loan forgiveness this year totaling $11.2 billion and covering disabled and defrauded borrowers, among others.
