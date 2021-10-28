Translation Services

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen personalized translations by native Spanish speakers with understanding of...

gbsan.com

Literary Hub

Nariman Youssef on Migration, Translation, and the Complexities of the “Mother Tongue”

Nariman Youssef speaks to managing editor Emily Everett about her work translating three short stories from Arabic for The Common’s portfolio of fiction from Morocco, in the spring issue. In this conversation, Nariman talks about the conscious and unconscious decisions a translator makes through many drafts, including the choice to preserve some features of the language, sound, and cadence that may not sound very familiar to English readers. She also discusses her thoughts on how the translation world has changed over the years, and her exciting work as Arabic Translation Manager at the British Library. Read her translations in The Common.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
unomaha.edu

Translation for Subtitling & Voiceover in Film and Television

Language for the Professions Series: Translation for Subtitling & Voiceover in Film and Television will be presented by Quentin Rambaud in a virtual event on Nov. 3 from 4:00 to 5:00 P.M. This event is free to attend, but registration is required: Register Here. Quentin Rambaud is a translator, voice-over...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Californian

Bajan-isms: Translating Barbadian slang

One of the weirdest things about being an international student is dealing with two or more sets of slang. There are always a few confused looks when I forget to “switch over” after stepping off the plane in SFO. Over the semesters, I’ve managed to mentally translate and find equivalents for most of the words I use at home in Barbados. However, I’ll always feel that Barbadian, or Bajan, slang feels more dramatic and colorful than any American translation I can come up with. Here are some of my favorite Bajan words to add some je ne sais quoi to your speech.
WORLD
tucson.com

Try these Chinese book titles translated into English

From classics to science fiction, same-sex love to mystery, day-to-day life to revolution, these works of Chinese language fiction have made their way into English language print and onto the shelves. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Inquirer and Mirror

Sweet restaurant treats that easily translate to the home kitchen

(Oct. 21, 2021) Maman is the French word for “mother,” as well as the name of both an urban-rustic café and newly- published cookbook by the café’s owners, husband and wife team Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte. Elisa grew up in Canada and Benjamin in France in families that loved...
RECIPES
EverydayHealth.com

Multiple Sclerosis: Lost in Translation

I’ve heard it said that you aren’t truly fluent in a language or assimilated into a new country until you dream in that language and with those cultural references. A similar thing might be said for the temperature and price translations (conversions, really) we were asked to make upon moving to our little corner of the EU.
HEALTH
gbsan.com

A New Era For the World’s First Dome Theater

On October 29, Into America’s Wild, from MacGillivray Freeman Films, and Dune, the newest IMAX release, opened in the Eugene Heikoff and Marilyn Jacobs Heikoff Giant Dome Theater at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park ushering in a new era for the world’s first tilted dome theater. Thanks to a $1 million lead gift from Joan and Irwin Jacobs and generous gifts from the Conrad Prebys Foundation and the Beyster Family Foundation, the Fleet installed the new Next-Generation IMAX with Laser projection system, retiring the 48-year-old OMINMAX 70mm film projector, which had been in continuous operation since 1973.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
gbsan.com

San Diego Automotive Museum

Opening in 2021 with doors closed due to COVID, the San Diego Automotive Museum dreamed of creating a world-class museum to emerge from the pandemic reviving the automobile’s past, present, and future. The physical changes came first – clean up the 87-year-old building with fresh paint, new flooring, fresh exhibitions, a swanky gift shop and classic car additions. The tile murals overlooking the Museum’s entrance were beautifully restored and dedicated by Mayor Todd Gloria in the spring. As restrictions lifted, the Museum held a grand reopening and a Museum-to-Sycuan car rally. Community events resumed – Coffee and Cars, local clubs displaying their prized autos monthly, and museum cars show at numerous events around San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Sourcing Journal

Finding the True Value Behind the Peru Textiles Brand

A year into the Covid-19 pandemic, Peru has begun to reactivate its textile export industry. During the first half of 2021, the country’s international shipments reached a total of $723 million, a growth of 86 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. In total, 1,183 Peruvian companies exported 612 products to 92 markets around the world. This rise in exports is mainly due to the increase in Peruvian shipments to large destination markets such as the United States ($401 million, up 93 percent), Chile ($41 million, up 138 percent), Colombia ($31 million, up 107 percent), Canada ($30 million, up...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Edify Changes the Customer Service Conversation Quite Literally with Machine Learning-powered Real-time Transcription and Translation into 100+ Languages Across Channels

Edify Huddle CX removes language barriers and lag times from agent-customer conversations; eliminates need for staffing multilingual agents. Edify Labs , the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced that its cloud-native CCaaS solution, Edify Huddle CX, now offers live text translation and transcription capabilities in 108 languages powered by its built-in machine learning engine. This evolution further streamlines the conversations brands have with customers by eliminating language as a barrier to excellent experiences via voice, SMS, and web chat.
SOFTWARE
chartattack.com

12 Industries That Need Translation & Language Services

Globalizing your business is an important but challenging step for any company. You’ve got to know how to attract a wider international audience and tailor your services and products accordingly. What’s more, any written text your company has produced needs to be translated to the language of the new country you serve. For example, this generally might include website content, product descriptions, packaging text, etc.
ECONOMY
thekatynews.com

The Importance of Translation Services For Global Businesses

Most global businesses overlook the importance of considering translation services when they are operating in international markets. In other words, when a business enters a different market and targets the relevant audience, it becomes imperative to speak in their tone. After all, if a global business has to achieve skyrocketing success, it will have to reach out to the clients. Otherwise, the chances of prosperity will be from less to none.
ECONOMY

