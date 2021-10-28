Translation Services

A year into the Covid-19 pandemic, Peru has begun to reactivate its textile export industry.
During the first half of 2021, the country’s international shipments reached a total of $723 million, a growth of 86 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. In total, 1,183 Peruvian companies exported 612 products to 92 markets around the world.
This rise in exports is mainly due to the increase in Peruvian shipments to large destination markets such as the United States ($401 million, up 93 percent), Chile ($41 million, up 138 percent), Colombia ($31 million, up 107 percent), Canada ($30 million, up...
Comments / 0