Translation Services

One of the weirdest things about being an international student is dealing with two or more sets of slang. There are always a few confused looks when I forget to “switch over” after stepping off the plane in SFO. Over the semesters, I’ve managed to mentally translate and find equivalents for most of the words I use at home in Barbados. However, I’ll always feel that Barbadian, or Bajan, slang feels more dramatic and colorful than any American translation I can come up with. Here are some of my favorite Bajan words to add some je ne sais quoi to your speech.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO