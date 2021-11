Your browser does not support the audio element. The winners of this year’s monster movie contest are being announced just in time for Halloween. The contest is part of the Future Filmmakers program run by the Portland Film Festival. Students from Oregon and SW Washington submitted monster-themed films from one to seven minutes long. Ima Kennerly and Oscar Goranson are sophomores at Catlin Gabel High School in Portland, who collaborated on the film “Shadow” and were finalists in the High School films category. They join us as well as Rebecca Brown, senior director of community impact for Comcast, which sponsors the film festival and contest.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO