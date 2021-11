Is Antlers, a grisly shift into body horror for the Crazy Heart and Hostiles director Scott Cooper, really about the curse of generational trauma and familial abuse? Or is it really about the grim consequences faced by a society that callously disavows the disadvantaged, allowing those on the breadline to suffer in silence? Or is it really about how white Americans should pay the price for stealing and then abusing land and culture that belongs to indigenous communities? Or is it really actually ultimately about nothing at all? Is it just another posturing post-Babadook/Hereditary/Get Out attempt to “elevate” the horror genre (a genre that doesn’t always need to be “elevated” thank you very much), too schlocky for the arthouse lot and too dull for the Halloween crowd?

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO