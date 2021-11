It was day five of a six-day journey on the Greek isle of Icaria. I was with Will, the yet-to-be realized love of my life who had curated the journey for us in an effort to woo me. We had met in Patmos, the island of both Revelations and Apocalypse. The plan for day five was set in stone: we were to dose home-grown psilocybin magic mushrooms and visit a Mushroom Chapel on the northside of the island. This mission was, according to Will, the climax of the trip. The experience was to categorically change my life, but I was suspicious. After all, the namesake of the island is Icarus: a boy who burned his wings when he flew too close to the sun.

