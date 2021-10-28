Savor CBD-infused coffee, smoothies, mocktails and more at new Easton cafe

420 CBD Lounge & Cafe, featuring CBD-infused coffee, teas, smoothies and mocktails along with various CBD retail products like tinctures, body oil and honey, held a soft opening Oct. 16 at 436 Northampton St. in downtown Easton. RYAN KNELLER/The Morning Call

A new Easton cafe is helping people feel better with twists on coffee and other popular beverages.

420 CBD Lounge & Cafe, featuring CBD-infused coffee, teas, smoothies and mocktails along with various CBD retail products like tinctures, body oil and honey, held a soft opening Oct. 16 at 436 Northampton St. A grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned for Nov. 13

The cafe supplements the business’ original location, 420 CBD Lounge, which opened in June 2020 on Route 209 in Stroudsburg, CEO Nicholas Martens said.

The Poconos location does not offer freshly prepared drinks, but it does offer another unique aspect — massages incorporating CBD infused oils.

Both locations source natural and organic hemp products, most grown and produced in the Lehigh Valley region and other parts of Pennsylvania.

“The Poconos location does not have a cafe and is more of a retail store and lounge, where guests can sit and enjoy their hemp flower and other products,” Martens said. “For all of our products, we try to partner with local and regional farms as much as possible. I visit the farms and hand-pick the products.”

420 CBD Lounge & Cafe is dedicated to offering “quality products from quality sources that help improve the way you feel.”

The business has a goal of educating the community about hemp-based CBD products, providing the community with locally grown organic hemp and offering a place where like-minded people can gather to enjoy themselves as well as the cannabis hemp plant.”

Customers can enjoy Thanksgiving Coffee Company’s “Mendocino Morning Gold” CBD-infused coffee, starting at $4.20 for an 8-ounce cup of drip coffee. Twelve- and 16-ounce sizes are also available, and pour-over and French press coffee can be ordered for $1 extra.

Other drinks include mocktails ($10-$13), featuring organic hemp and natural ingredients, such as a “Hempjito” and “Moscow Motivator”; and locally and internationally sourced organic teas (starting at $4.20) such as matcha, chamomile, lemongrass and ginger turmeric.

Organic smoothies, $12 for a 16-ounce cup, include unique varieties such as “Blueberry Heartbeet” (blueberries, beet powder, banana, hemp seed, mushroom blend and hemp extract) and “Funky Monkey” (vegan chocolate protein, banana, dates, sunflower butter and hemp extract).

Hemp extract boosters can be added to any beverage for $3.

“We’re thinking our mocktails will become really popular later in the day because they help to relax you,” barista Amanda DeVito said. “And with the State Theatre across the street, we’re definitely looking to capitalize on people looking to enjoy a drink before or after a show.”

In addition to craft beverages, customers can shop organic hemp products from more than 40 brands, including Agape Blends, Lancaster County Cannabis, LEEF, Rolling Acre Farm, Scotch Valley Ranch and Sticky Bud Organics.

Items range from pre-rolled hemp flower from Grateful Acres in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County to hemp-infused brownie mix and olive oil from Pocono Organics in Long Pond, Monroe County to hemp honey, tea and tinctures from Wild Fox Provisions in Barto, Berks County.

There are also CBD chocolate bars, dog treats, lip balms, topical patches and body and massage oils.

“We stand behind everything we sell and believe you deserve nothing but the best ingredients without preservatives or artificial additives,” a message on the business’ website reads.

“For the CBD massage oil, there’s calming effects, but when taken through the skin, it also works to provide inflammation relief and reduces pain sensation,” Martens added.

Martens, who is in the process of moving from the Poconos to Palmer Township, spent the past few months overhauling the downtown Easton space with new lighting, wall paint, concrete countertops and more. He also installed a custom drink rail alongside the windows for more high-top seating.

“We’re trying to create more of an experience, rather than just a stop-and-go spot,” DeVito said. “We’re also planning events like puff and paints.”

420 CBD Lounge & Cafe, which also has local artwork for sale, is still in its soft-opening phase. Starting Friday, the business plans to begin regular hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, call 484-548-1408 or visit 420cbdlounge.com .