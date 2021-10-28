Sandy Springs offers $10K reward in search for home invasion suspect

Sandy Springs Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a suspect in an Oct. 1 home invasion on Northside Drive.

Police said the reward is expected to grow as they search for Jermaine Caldwell, 23, of Atlanta. Charges pending against him include conspiracy to commit home invasion, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by taking.

Anyone with information on this case or on Caldwell’s location is asked to contact Detective M. Burson at (770) 551-2570 or mburson@sandyspringsga.gov.

Police responded to a violent home invasion in the 4700 block of Northside Drive after a report of multiple armed and masked men forcing entry into the home. A mother and her juvenile daughter were held at gunpoint and told to give the men their valuables.

The suspects stole personal belongings and two vehicles, police said. The women were not physically harmed, and the vehicles were found abandoned a few hours later.

Seven other individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with the home invasion. Six of them were being held in the Fulton County Jail as of Oct. 27.

