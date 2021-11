In late September, Manny Ramírez, one of more than 65,000 food delivery workers who travel New York City by bicycle each day, went to meet a fellow courier whom he hoped to recruit into a workers’ advocacy group. But on the way, a car hit him—the second one to do so in just one year. The first crash happened while he was making deliveries, and left him out of work for four months. Ramírez escaped his latest crash with only an injured arm, but over the past two years, 16 other couriers have been killed on New York’s streets. And, as in many of these crashes, the driver who most recently hit Ramírez fled and has not been found.

