Newspaper columnists tend to be high-profile.But one writer who wanted to keep quiet about his very secret identity, it turns out, was the Spanish dictator General Francisco Franco.New research has shown that the man who ruled Spain from 1939 to 1975 wrote articles under a pseudonym in a state-run newspaper, Arriba, and was even not averse to giving Britain some advice on how to run the country, albeit under a false identity.Franco used three pseudonyms to write about current affairs in the newspaper. He used the name Hispanicus when he wrote about national affairs, and, most bizarrely perhaps, Jakin Boor...

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO