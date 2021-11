The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) has named Paul A. Baribault, president and chief executive officer of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, as chairman of its board of directors. Baribault has, until this change, served in the capacity as vice chairman of the board. In moving to this new volunteer role, he will continue to support the mission of Dr. Goodall, further serving and supporting the executive director, Anna Rathmann, offering insights, guidance, perspective, inspiration and oversight, while acting to the best of his ability as an ambassador of hope and helping to make Dr. Goodall’s vision of the future become a reality.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO