An SUV rolled over in the northbound lane of North Main Street Tuesday following a two-vehicle collision. Personnel from the Roswell Police and Fire Departments, as well as deputies with the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, responded at about noon to the accident in the area of North Main and 22nd Street. Todd Wildermuth, public information officer with the Roswell Police Department, said four people were taken to an area hospital, though no information was available about their conditions. He added that the cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Northbound traffic was detoured onto 19th Street while the investigation and cleanup took place. (Alex Ross Photo)

ROSWELL, NM ・ 9 DAYS AGO