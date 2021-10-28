CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Student loan forgiveness: Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley urge President Joe Biden to fix ‘bureaucratic torture’ of public service program

By Benjamin Kail
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2007, Congress created the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to encourage students to pursue careers in public service by offering relief on the remaining balance of college loans after a decade of employment. But 14 years later, most public servants — including hundreds in Massachusetts — have been...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

Q & A with Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren visited the town of Franklin for a meet-and-greet on Monday, August 30 at the Franklin town common. Warren, who was introduced by Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, was greeted by a group of about 100 people, with a mix of about two-thirds supporters and a third protesters, and she answered questions, drawn by number, from the crowd. State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham and State Rep. Jeff Roy, D-Franklin were also in attendance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Nancy Pelosi pulls the plug on a House vote for Biden's infrastructure bill for the second time as progressives threatened to sink it

Nancy Pelosi pulled a vote on the infrastructure bill amid progressive opposition. Biden unveiled a $1.75 trillion social-spending framework on Thursday, cutting many proposals. Progressives are adamant they won't vote for infrastructure until they agree on the social-spending reconciliation bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pulled the plug on a vote...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MassLive.com

Neither Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Ed Markey signed letter praising FDA for ban on electric shock devices used at controversial Massachusetts facility

A letter signed by seven U.S. senators praised the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its original ban on an electric shock device used at Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton, Massachusetts for decades. In July, however, that ban was overturned. A few months later, the FDA petitioned for a rehearing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WBUR

Checking in with Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

This is the Radio Boston rundown for October 29. Tiziana Dearing is our host. After meeting with President Biden yesterday, Congressman Ayanna Pressley joins us to talk Massachusetts impacts of Building Back Better, and her new bill on mental health services for those suffering from trauma, due to events like the Boston Marathon Bombing.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ayanna Pressley
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Houston Chronicle

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz delays dozens of President Joe Biden's ambassador nominations, stoking feud over national security

WASHINGTON — By this point in the Trump administration, Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former U.S. senator from Texas, had been settled into her new Brussels-based post as NATO ambassador for several months. But Julianne Smith, nominated to succeed her by President Joe Biden in June, is still waiting in the wings for Senate confirmation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Pslf#American
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

SGA signs onto letter calling for President Biden to cancel student-loan debt

During the 2020 presidential campaign, President Joe Biden pledged to enact student-loan forgiveness. As part of an effort to push Biden to fulfill this campaign promise, college student governments across the country, including at Hopkins, have been circulating a letter calling on the Biden administration to cancel all federal student-loan debt.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Has Joe Biden lost his climate credibility?

In less than two weeks, Air Force One will take off for Scotland, ferrying Joe Biden and his entourage to the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. It is a major test for the US president, who won last November’s election partly on the back of his bold vision to chart a greener future for America amid ever worsening climate extremes.In stark contrast to the inaction and outright denial of Donald Trump, the message has been that America is “back” on climate. Mr Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement to curb global temperature rise that had been abandoned by his predecessor; held a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
62K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy