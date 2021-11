It’s never been easier to open up your own business than it is today. In the past, you would usually need to apply for a small business loan so that you could get a down payment to rent out a store. This was expensive and, if you couldn’t get a loan, then you had limited options. However, that’s all changed in the past few decades. Today, all you really need to start a business is a website or online store. When it comes to creating that online store, Shopify is one of the best options out there.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO