Lagarde speech: Market bets on rate hikes are not in line with guidance

GBP/USD is the joint best performing G10 currency on Wednesday alongside NZD. However, FX markets are mostly in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed meeting. GBP/USD is at present trading back to the north of the 1.3650 level, having bounced from Asia Pacific session lows close to 1.3600. With the pair higher by about 0.3% so far on the session, pound sterling is the best performing G10 currency this morning alongside the New Zealand dollar. Unlike for the New Zealand dollar, which is benefitting from a stellar Q3 jobs report released during the Asia Pacific session on Wednesday, the reason’s for GBP/USD outperformance on Wednesday ahead of the much anticipated Fed monetary policy announcement is not clear.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO