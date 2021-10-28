CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Lagarde speech: Market bets on rate hikes are not in line with guidance

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Lagarde, President of the Europen Central Bank (ECB), added to her earlier comments on the monetary policy outlook at the post-meeting press conference:. Market bets on rate hikes are not in line with guidance. Our analysis certainly does...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

ECB Lagarde: Conditions for rate hike very unlikely to be satisfied next year

In speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “in our forward guidance on interest rates, we have clearly articulated the three conditions that need to be satisfied before rates will start to rise.”. “Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued, and thus these...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro Outlook: Lagarde Rejects 2022 Rate Hike

Above: Christine Lagarde. Image by Dominique HOMMEL. © European Union 2019 - Source: EP. Euro exchange rates were softer in midweek trade and faced a challenging outlook after the head of the European Central Bank (ECB) sent markets a clear message that they were wrong to expect interest rate rises as soon as 2022.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

ECB “very unlikely” to raise rates in 2022, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank is very unlikely to raise interest rates next year as inflation remains too low, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, pushing back on market bets for a move as soon as next October. With inflation running at a 13-year-high, markets are...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
investing.com

Wall Street Notches Records as Fed Lines Up Taper But Downplays Rate Hikes

Investing.com – The major averages jumped to fresh record highs Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve's announced its plan to taper its monthly bond purchases later this month, but stopped of short of signaling that sooner rate hikes were on the horizon. The S&P 500 rose 0.29% to record of 4,660.57....
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP drops back from 0.8500, eyes test of 21DMA

EUR/GBP has slipped back underneath the 0.8500 level and is eyeing a test of its 21DMA at 0.8465. The main driver of the pair this week is set to be Thursday’s key Bank of England meeting. EUR/GBP has slipped back underneath the 0.8500 level on Wednesday after flirting with the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Powell speech: If we need to raise rates, we'll be patient but not hesitate

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged and to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is delivering his comments on the policy outlook. Key quotes. "By many measures, we are in a very tight labor market." "The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Why the AUD/USD is going to 65 cents, oil and the Fed

Good morning all, another exciting day in the big city called earth. Oil is likely to keep falling as a new major trend. AUD could well be going to 65 cents. Stocks rallied on the Fed news being out of the way, but the stretch is clear. Still like Gold.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Central Bank#Currency#The Europen Central Bank#Pepp#Ecb#The Governing Council
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3650 level post strong Service PMIs, Fed & BoE in focus

GBP/USD is the joint best performing G10 currency on Wednesday alongside NZD. However, FX markets are mostly in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed meeting. GBP/USD is at present trading back to the north of the 1.3650 level, having bounced from Asia Pacific session lows close to 1.3600. With the pair higher by about 0.3% so far on the session, pound sterling is the best performing G10 currency this morning alongside the New Zealand dollar. Unlike for the New Zealand dollar, which is benefitting from a stellar Q3 jobs report released during the Asia Pacific session on Wednesday, the reason’s for GBP/USD outperformance on Wednesday ahead of the much anticipated Fed monetary policy announcement is not clear.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the Fed’s...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
kdal610.com

Money markets ease up on aggressive ECB rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone money markets have pared bets on aggressive ECB policy-tightening, positioning on Wednesday for one 10 basis-point rate hike by end-2022 compared to the two increases priced earlier this week. Eonia money market futures dated to the European Central Bank’s December 2022 meeting see a 100%...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

RBA’s Lowe: Market pricing for early rate hikes extremely unlikely

Flowing in from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe, as he expresses his take on the rate hike expectations and rising price pressures. Markets have over reacted to recent inflation data. Got to be sure inflation will be sustainably in 2-3% target, market pricing of early 2022...
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Watch Christine Lagarde Speaking After the ECB's Latest Rate Decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB held off making any significant moves...
CORONAVIRUS
MySanAntonio

Lagarde's half-hearted pushback leaves ECB rate-hike bets alive

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's bid to drive home a commitment to ultra-loose monetary policy fell short on Thursday as investors kept alive bets for interest-rate hikes as soon as next year. After presenting an economic assessment that no longer labeled surging inflation as "temporary" and acknowledged it will...
BUSINESS
CNBC

ECB's Lagarde seeks to cool rate hike predictions for next year

The central bank had announced in September it would be buying fewer bonds off the back of surging consumer prices. Inflation in the euro zone hit 3.4% in September, representing a 13-year high. Markets were fairly muted after the ECB's rate announcement, but southern European bond yields spiked following Lagarde's...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro Jumps to 1-Month High as ECB's Lagarde Fails to Calm Rate Hike Bets

Investing.com – The euro jumped to one-month highs against the dollar, shrugging off the European Central Bank’s attempts to downplay bets that rising inflation could force into raising rates as soon as next year. EUR/USD rose 0.68% to $1.1683. The European Central Bank left interest rates and asset purchases unchanged,...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy