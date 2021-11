The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – These specially designed shoelaces/bootlaces are an easy way to carry fire-starting materials with you without adding extra bulk to your backpack or pockets. Each tip of the bootlace (called an aglet) is made from ferrocerium. When you strike the lace tip against the included steel plate, it will generate a spark that will help you start a fire. Use these laces as a backup fire starter if you lose your matches or lighter when you’re in the wilderness. You can find them in a variety of colors on Amazon for $11.99.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO