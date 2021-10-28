CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part Three: Fire Up The Barbecue And Watch Her Burn

By Bryce Cameron
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgeme_0cfJbMNe00

This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion might be the juiciest of all time. Erika Jayne’s life may be in shambles, but the wreckage is serving prime time reality TV. I can’t get enough of this salacious content.

Sisters Reunited At Last

It’s so heartbreaking to see the Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton discuss the time they spent estranged. The mere mention of anything to do with their mother sends Kathy into full sobbing. It’s so to watch.

Despite the time they lost, Kyle still doesn’t have any regrets about doing the show about their mother. It was never meant to be something to hurt their mother’s image or the family. However, seeing the pain talking about their mother causes, I can see why she was upset.

Andy Cohen doesn’t think Kyle & Kathy have truly worked through their issues. They’ve never fully talked the situation out. It doesn’t seem like a big deal on the surface. This is a poorly handled situation which went on for far too long. Kathy even thinks doing the show brought them closer together. By doing the show, Kathy was able to experience things like girls trips which she’d never done before.

Kathy reveals “The Lady” is just a woman named Paula that works for her. She was probably trying to protect the name of the person. What really shocked me is Kathy’s admission that she and her husband always eat on the TV trays. That’s wild to me because of how filthy rich they are.

Garcelle Beauvais reveals watching Kyle & Kathy makes her see her reevaluate her falling out with her own sister. I guess seeing the time they lost and the pain it caused changed things for her. She’s getting a front row seat to how something so small can rip families apart for far too long.

According to Kathy, Kim Richards LOVES Kathy being on the show. She was all for it, and she warned her not to lose her temper. Now if we can get all three sisters on the show together, it would be perfect. Make it happen!

Kyle finally has Kim’s current phone number, and she’s on good terms with Kim. This is the best possible news we could’ve ever heard. We’ve seem them go through the ugliest of battles over the years, so light fun and laughter would be a great change of pace. It’s Kyle’s desire to have all three on the show at the same time as well. Season 12 could be an iconic season of the Richards sisters.

Diamonds & Crystal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5mzA_0cfJbMNe00

Crystal Kung Minkoff working for an escort service is totally shocking after watching her on the show. Being so open like that made even made someone like Erika warm up to her.

Most of the women in the group love Crystal’s leather pants. However, Sutton Stracke’s still against them. They weren’t her favorite. I’m in the minority of people online who actually loved the pants. She pulled off a look that most people couldn’t.

Crystal doesn’t want the coat/door situation to be minimized. It didn’t happen in a vacuum. She and Sutton had been arguing all weekend on the trip. So naturally things would be taken in a far worse way than if they were on good terms.

Sutton’s still against the word violation. I can see where she’s coming from because that’s a deep word to attach to someone. Crystal admits her eating disorder played a large role in her reaction to Sutton in that moment. To her it was a violation, but that doesn’t make Sutton a terrible person. She’s not responsible for how someone else feels about a situation.

Crystal breaks down talking about her father’s past experience with racism. However, the level of hate and racism has only increased. She receives hundreds of racist messages a day from angry fans. How can people be so cruel? Andy tells Crystal not to let assholes online alter her life because FUCK the trolls. People sit behind keyboards every day and trash people for no damn reason. It’s despicable.

Who Is Hunky Dory?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MAFR_0cfJbMNe00

Thankfully Lisa Rinna removed all the dresses out of her garage. That’s begging for someone to come rob you. I mean she’s not asking for it, but being on a show like this shines a light on where they can go to steal.

Garcelle labels Dorit Kemsley as the best dressed in the group. Erika may have laid the foundation, but Dorit took the concept and ran with it. She’s become synonymous with iconic glam looks on the Housewives. It’s a bit overstated with labels, but she still puts together great looks.

Kathy’s still surprised by the positive fan reaction. She loves all of the other women, so she’s shocked to be received so well. Her children were disgusted when they first learned she’d be joining, but they’ve warmed up to the idea. I’m glad they didn’t fight her too hard on it because she’s been a joy to watch.

Kathy’s humor made this season a lot more bearable. There was a lot of drama this season, but Kathy’s comedy lightened everything. The Hunky Dory moment was EVERYTHING. Let me play it on a loop for the rest of my life.

Andy remarks that seeing Kathy makes him understand Kim a bit more. Honestly I always thought it was the drinking that made Kim so odd, but I guess the entire family’s eccentric. Hilarious!

Erika On Fire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8lQs_0cfJbMNe00

This segment is probably going to be a lot of Erika biting the heads off of her costars. She has to be PISSED to hear everyone talking shit about her life behind her back. It’s natural for them to ask questions about this woman they spend a great deal of time with.

Before things can kick off, Kyle tries to make Erika understand where she was coming from. Seeing Dorit & Kyle mock her life with their husbands had to have been a horrible thing to watch. These are two women she considered to be her good friends. It’s an epic betrayal.

Dorit & Kyle are trying so hard to do damage control. There’s so much Erika ass kissing going on already. Garcelle wants to know why Erika couldn’t understand about the other women being concerned. She says they all knew it was bullshit. Well that’s that.

Sutton didn’t know how things were going to unfold. It’s natural for everyone to be nervous. However, Erika denies ever having a heads up about the big article about she and Tom Girardi . To her, she was leaving because of the fight between her and Garcelle. The timing was sketch, but I guess there’s no reason not to fully believe her.

Andy says this case is worse than other Housewives cases because there are real victims at play here. Erika fires back saying she loved Tom. This was a total blindside, so how do we think she feels? If you’re wondering, she says she feels horrible about it.

Why hasn’t she expressed any of that sympathy or empathy directly to the victims? She tries to say she did, but we know that’s a crock of shit. She’s never once genuinely displayed any remorse for the real victims. I get that her life sucks now, but life also sucks for those orphans and burn victims.

Erika says there is a boundary to where she can and cannot go. She wants the victims to be remedied. Allegedly. The way people are perceiving this though is that she’s the real victim here. Check her social media at any given time. She acts like she’s Jesus being nailed to the cross.

If Erika expresses a lot of remorse though, it could seem like she’s guilty of something. I sort of get that. Even Lisa her good buddy thinks Erika’a fueling the fire with her social media. She’s a disaster on Twitter & Instagram.

Erika officially (sort of) denies ever knowing anything about what Tom was allegedly doing. However, Crystal wants to know why Crystal hasn’t shown any anger toward Tom. We’ve never really seen that. Erika immediately snaps at Crystal which is typical.

TELL US – WAS KATHY A GOOD ADDITION TO THE SHOW? IS ERIKA ACTUALLY SORRY FOR THE VICTIMS? SHOULD ERIKA BE MORE ANGRY WITH TOM?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 11 Reunion Part Three: Fire Up The Barbecue And Watch Her Burn appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
toofab.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands with Erika Jayne After Reunion

Kyle said she knew Erika was going to be "upset" when she saw Mauricio and PK laughing about her husband Tom. Kyle Richards revealed where she stands with Erika Jayne after they wrapped the reunion episodes for this season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." During her guest appearance...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

RHOBH’s Kim Richards Unveils New Look at Niece Portia’s Bat Mitzvah: Photo

Aunt’s night out! When Kim Richards attended her niece’s bat mitzvah this past weekend, she didn’t skimp on the glam. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, was spotted at the Saturday, October 2, event celebrating her sister Kyle Richards‘ youngest daughter, 13-year-old Portia. In a photo shared by party guest Guilmer Alexander Mancia on Sunday, October 3, the Escape to Witch Mountain star was all smiles in a slinky black dress with silver accents.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kristen Doute Is Selling Her House After Vanderpump Rules Firing

Vanderpump Rules is back and looking a whole lot different. Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are new moms, but still up to their same old ways. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and more are out after getting fired. And in probably the most shocking turn of events, James Kennedy is actually a likable human […] The post Kristen Doute Is Selling Her House After Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Erika Jayne Dating Again 1 Year After Tom Girardi Split: She’s Been Out With A ‘Handful’ Of Men — Report

With some help from her friends, the ‘RHOBH’ star has gone on ‘a handful of dates’ with potential new suitors in Los Angeles, a new report states. It’s been nearly one year since Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi, and a new report states that she’s exploring love all over again. TMZ reported on Oct. 25 that sources say the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “started dating a month ago.” In fact, Erika has “already been on a handful of dates with different men” in the Los Angeles area, the report states.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Lisa Rinna looks unbelievable in a wedding gown in epic throwback

Lisa Rinna left many fans with hearts in their eyes with her new social media post of herself during one of the peaks of her career. The actress shared a picture of a magazine cover from 1995, specifically Soap Opera Magazine, as she posed alongside Robert Kelker-Kelly. The two were...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Jesus
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kim Richards
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Kathy Hilton
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Fires Back At Cheating Rumors About Husband Harry Hamlin

RHOBH fans want Lisa Rinna to mention it all. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, Rinna and her co-star Dorit Kemsley have been dubbed as “bullies” and “Karens” for their views on race at the reunion. Part one of the explosive four-part reunion premiered on Wednesday night. A preview of the first episode leaked online, which went viral on social media.
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Kyle Richards slams Camille Grammer, Lisa Vanderpump for Tom Girardi claim

Kyle Richards says she’ll eventually ‘walk away’ from ‘RHOBH’. ‘RHOBH’ recap: Kyle Richards will ‘not defend’ Erika Jayne amid legal woes. Lisa Vanderpump says ‘truth always comes out’ after Camille Grammer’s claim. Camille Grammer: Kyle Richards told me in 2019 Tom Girardi ‘was in trouble’. “In Beverly Hills, the truth...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Leah McSweeney Slams Sonja Morgan For Talking About Her, Her Sister, And Tinsley Mortimer In Real Housewives Tell All Book

Not All Diamonds and Rose is imploding the fragile relationships of many Real Housewives.  The book, written by Dave Quinn, contains over 100 interviews with cast members and producers.  It’s a first of its kind expose on all things Real Housewives, and is already causing massive rifts between cast members. One wonders if that was the […] The post Leah McSweeney Slams Sonja Morgan For Talking About Her, Her Sister, And Tinsley Mortimer In Real Housewives Tell All Book appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Real Housewives#The Kyle Richards
Ok Magazine

Ramona Singer Faces Off With Kenya Moore, Melissa Gorga Calls Out Teresa Giudice & More Moments From 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'

The trailer every Real Housewives fan has been waiting for is finally here — and there is no shortage of drama. A preview for Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has dropped and it looks like Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore are not the best of friends.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Countess Luann de Lesseps Reacts To Sonja Morgan Starting Her Own Cabaret Show

Countess Luann de Lesseps may have been the first Real Housewives of New York to have a cabaret, but Sonja Morgan has been get tipsy and putting on a show long before Bravo cameras made them both famous. Of course, Luann was the wiser for presenting herself as a stage performer, rather than a pop […] The post Countess Luann de Lesseps Reacts To Sonja Morgan Starting Her Own Cabaret Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Makes A Statement After Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent is moving on following her split from fiancé Randall Emmett. The "Vanderpump Rules" star, 31, sparked rumors over the weekend that she and the Hollywood producer, 50, have called it quits when she scrubbed Emmett from her Instagram page. Reports then surfaced Monday that Kent and Emmett ended their engagement after three years amid rumors that he cheated on her.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Webster County Citizen

Lisa Vanderpump is getting a grandson

Lisa Vanderpump is getting a grandson. The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's pregnant daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo revealed the gender news on Instagram after she shared an image of her family next to a confetti cannon. The 35-year-old expectant mother wrote in the caption: “You are so loved...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Claims Denise Richards Tried Hooking Up With ‘RHOC’ Stars After BravoCon

Lisa Rinna revealed some fresh tea on Denise Richards in a new Bravo tell-all, claiming her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star was up to even more than viewers saw during season 10. In the latest Real Housewives-themed book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn, new claims have set off another wave of drama. In the book, Lisa Rinna, 58, shared some new information about her former co-star, Denise Richards, 50, who was infamously embroiled in a sex scandal with Brandi Glanville, 48, last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Lisa, there’s more scandal to be shared, as she claimed in the book that Denise allegedly propositioned women from The Real Housewives of Orange County after BravoCon in 2019.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Dorinda Medley Had ‘Major Beef’ With Vicki Gunvalson & Jill Zarin Filming ‘Real Housewives’ All Stars

The set of ‘Real Housewives’ All-Stars wasn’t without drama! While filming, some of the women butted heads during the shoots. It wouldn’t be a Real Housewives season without at least a little bit of beef! Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley, 56, supposedly got into a bit of drama with fellow RHONY star Jill Zarin, 57, and former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, 59, while filming the upcoming season of Real Housewives All-Stars, a source close to show revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
929
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy