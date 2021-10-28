CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Travis Perkins ‘very capably’ dealing with supply issues as it upgrades profits

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4ofm_0cfJb6LH00

Building materials firm Travis Perkins said it is navigating supply chain challenges “very capably” as it increased its profit targets.

However, shares in the company dipped despite the third profit upgrade in five months.

The UK construction sector has seen recent rapid growth threatened by soaring raw material prices and supply chain disruption amid global sourcing issues and logistics problems in the UK.

Nevertheless, Travis Perkins, which also owns Toolstation, said disruption to its customer service has been “minimal”.

Chief executive Nick Roberts said: “The group has delivered a strong performance in the third quarter and is navigating well-documented supply chain and cost inflation challenges very capably.

“End-market demand remains robust and we are confident that we are in a strong position to deliver future growth.”

It came as Travis Perkins reported like-for-like sales growth of 13.1% for the third quarter of 2021, compared with the same period last year, buoyed by 15.3% growth in its merchanting business as demand remained “robust”.

The company’s board said it now expects that adjusted operating profit for the year will be “ahead of current market expectations” and at least £340 million.

Mr Roberts added: “As outlined at our investor update in September, the focus of the group is to enhance our market-leading propositions to win share and to provide new value-added services to our customers as the construction process evolves to improve quality, drive efficiency and reduce carbon and waste.”

Shares in the business were 2.8% lower at 1,539.7p after early trading on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sainsbury’s profit surges despite supply chain pressures

Sainsbury’s has revealed a jump in half-year profits despite falling recent sales after its Argos business was knocked by supply chain challenges and easing demand following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.The supermarket giant reported a 23% hike in underlying pre-tax profits to £371 million for the 28 weeks to September 18.On a statutory basis, it swung to a £541 million pre-tax profit from losses of £137 million a year earlier.Like-for-like group sales, excluding fuel, rose 0.3% overall in the first half, but slipped 1.4% in the second quarter after general merchandise sales tumbled.Whilst customers are returning to many pre-pandemic shopping...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Mountain of freight containers stored in field amid port supply problems

A 60-foot high ‘metal mountain’ of shipping containers has appeared near the town of Eye, in Suffolk, as continued driver shortages in the UK causes havoc with supply chains. Hundreds of the steel containers are being stored in the former airfield site that is now owned by a local car...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Currys to hand £75m to shareholders as sales remain strong

Currys has announced plans to hand back £75 million to shareholders through a share buyback following strong sales compared with pre-pandemic levels.Bosses said sales in the six months to the end of October were up 15% on a like-for-like basis versus the same period two years ago before the Covid-19 crisis.However, the retailer revealed business remains 1% below the same period a year ago, when demand soared as households looked to update their in-home technology whilst stuck inside during the various lockdowns.Ireland like-for-like sales compared with two years ago" data-source="">In the UK and Ireland like-for-like sales were up 11% compared...
RETAIL
The Independent

BT resumes dividend and sees full fibre costs fall

BT has resumed paying a dividend to shareholders 18 months after scrapping it to spend the cash on its full fibre broadband rollout.The company said it would pay investors 2.31p per share and plans to introduce further payments.Its decision comes as the telecoms giant revealed its Openreach full fibre broadband has now reached six million homes, costing between £250 and £350 per property.Bosses said the rollout costs are lower than previously thought and demand is higher than expected.BT added it has signed 10 communication providers who use Openreach, including Sky and TalkTalk to its Equinox long-term full fibre pricing...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Roberts
IT Jungle

Warning Signs: Inside Travis Perkins’ Failed ERP Migration

When UK construction supplier and home improvement retailer Travis Perkins announced last month that it had selected Oracle Fusion Cloud’s Financials as the core of its new ERP deployment, it marked the latest in a long series of decisions about the company’s computing infrastructure. Unfortunately, it came after many poor decisions and failed ERP migrations along the way. Hopefully they will serve to educate others who might travel the same path.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Vestas cuts profit forecast on inflation, supply issues

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Vestas, the world’s largest maker of wind turbines, on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and cut its forecast for operating profit margin for the full-year. Citing rising costs and supply chain instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company lowered expectations to its operating profit margin to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toolstation#The Group#Travis Perkins Group News
Footwear News

Skechers Is Reportedly Considering an IPO For Its Asia Business as Brands Continue to Spin Off Business Sectors

On the heels of another strong quarter, Skechers USA Inc. is considering pursuing new financial options for its Asia business. According to a Bloomberg report, the footwear company is considering launching a Hong Kong IPO, which could raise nearly $1.5 billion. Last week, Skechers reported earnings and revenue growth for Q3. The company reported particularly strong growth in China, where sales grew 10% year over year and 36% compared to Q3 of 2019. “Skechers sales fared better in China than many competitor western brands, signaling market share gains, and easier navigation of headwinds to growth from pandemic related closures and restrictions that...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Glencore upgrades it profit guidance

(Kitco News) - Glencore (GLEN:LSE) upgraded its profit forecast for the current year and said it expects underlying profit (adjusted EBIT) to exceed its US$2.2bn-US$3.2bn a year long-term guidance range. The firm said its asset base has performed in line with expectations and full-year production guidance remains unchanged. Glencore is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Reuters

Britain's Lloyds upgrades outlook as profit beats forecasts

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) upgraded its outlook after posting better than expected quarterly profit on Thursday in CEO Charlie Nunn's first set of earnings at the bellwether bank. Britain's biggest mortgage lender posted pretax profit of 2 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) for the July-September period,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Ellsworth American

Supply chain issues persist

TRENTON — Consumers everywhere are feeling the consequences from a disrupted global supply chain, as evidenced by depleted grocery store shelves and bare car dealership lots. The disruptions can be attributed to several factors, including factory lockdowns during the pandemic that limited manufacturing and subsequent surges in demand for certain...
TRENTON, ME
okawvilletimes.com

Businesses Deal With Supply Chain Delays

For a week, delivery of a certain brand of shredded cheese to the CBI was delayed. The Okawville store has not had town house crackers in stock for two weeks. Shredded cheese and crackers, along with certain favors of Pepsi, and brands of bathroom tissue, napkins, and paper towels have not delivered on time in recent weeks.
OKAWVILLE, IL
decrypt.co

Ethereum Supply on Pace to Shrink After ETH 2.0 Upgrade

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Image: Shutterstock. EIP-1559 added "deflationary pressure" to ETH. The merge should make the asset just plain deflationary. There are currently over 118 million ETH in circulation. And even though there's no supply cap on the cryptocurrency, don't expect that number to get...
MARKETS
newsnet5

Farming latest industry to deal with supply chain issues

MANTUA, Ohio — At the start of the pandemic in 2020, one industry that was better equipped to handle it might have been farming. "We invented social distancing," joked Portage County Farmer Chuck Sayre at the time. A year and a half later though farming, like all industries has been...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Shropshire Star

Luceco shows strong growth and profitability despite supply chain issues

Lighting products maker Luceco has reported continued strong growth and profitability despite industry-wide supply chain challenges. The Telford-based group said it has seen strong demand from hybrid customers, supported by new business wins. In a trading update for the three months to September 30, the firm said constant currency growth...
BUSINESS
wfft.com

Tesla shakes off supply chain issues to post record profit, again

Tesla reported record earnings that blew past Wall Street forecasts, as the company was able to shake off the effects of a shortage of computer chips and other raw materials that has dogged the auto industry in recent months. The company reported operating earnings of $2.1 billion, up 30% from...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
128K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy