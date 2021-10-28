5-star DL hoping to visit Clemson

Clemson is keeping tabs on this five-star prospect in the 2022 class.

Duncanville (TX.) Omari Abor recently caught up with The Clemson Insider about what he’s been hearing from the program as his recruitment begins to dwindle. While Abor doesn’t hold an offer from the Tigers just yet and they were a late player to his recruitment, he still personally considers them a top-5 school.

“I’ve been hearing that they’re really interested in me,” Abor said. “We’ve been kind of choppin’ it up a bit about the program and certain players that went there, just different things like that.”

A couple of weeks ago, Todd Bates went down to Texas to see Abor. While Clemson’s defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator didn’t watch Abor play, he was there to watch Abor in pregame warmups.

He didn’t talk to Bates in person because he was warming up, but they both acknowledged each other’s presence.

How would Abor categorize his relationship with Bates?

“So far, it’s honestly pretty good,” Abor said. “It’s pretty good. We talk every week. He’s telling me a little bit about the program, how different players work in the defensive scheme.”

They have discussed an offer, but Clemson would like for Abor to take a visit beforehand. The only problem with that is Abor would have to fly up to Clemson, which doesn’t seem feasible at the moment.

“That’s the goal,” he said when asked about a potential visit to Clemson. “Hopefully, I can. Another thing, I’m not gonna say they’re late to the process, but I kind of already had plans already made on where I’m visiting.”

When it comes to his recruitment, Abor is taking his time. He’s not committing until the Under Armor All-American game anyways, which will be held on Jan. 2, 2022.

When it comes to a school at the next level, Abor is searching for one thing in particular.

“The truth,” Abor explained. “Just let me know the truth. If you think that I’m not gonna play defensive end in college, then just let me know. Don’t sugarcoat anything…just let me know what’s up.”

Abor indicated that it’s still up for debate whether he’ll play the edge or inside at the next level. While he’s comfortable doing whatever it takes to get on the field, Abor feels he’s better utilized coming off the edge.

His playstyle has changed a bit since last season. Abor weighed around 237-240 pounds during his junior year. At the beginning of his senior season, he weighed in at 268. Abor says that he really couldn’t move like he could the season before.

He’s lost some weight, which has helped him gain some of his speed back. Though, Abor feels more of a run-stopper now, as opposed to being a pass-rusher the season prior;

Abor ranks as the No. 2 edge rusher and No. 24 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, per the 247Sports Composite.

