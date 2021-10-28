Avino Acquires Neighboring La Preciosa Project; Adds Significant Production Potential To Growth Profile, And Substantially Enhances Its Mineral Resources

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from its rotary air blast (RAB) drilling program on its White Gold property located in west-central Yukon, Canada. The program comprised of 11 holes totalling 937m, with 8 holes drilled at the Ulli’s Ridge target and 3 holes at the Minneapolis Creek target. These targets are located 3 km southwest and 4 km west-northwest respectively of the Company’s flagship Golden Saddle & Arc deposits, which have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au, and remains open for expansion. The drilling forms part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corp (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.

