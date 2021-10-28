Avino Acquires Neighboring La Preciosa Project; Adds Significant Production Potential To Growth Profile, And Substantially Enhances Its Mineral Resources
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM: TSX/NYSE American, GV6: FSE, “Avino” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (the “Transaction”) to indirectly acquire through the purchase of the shares of certain holding companies, the La Preciosa Property (“La Preciosa”) from Coeur...resourceworld.com
