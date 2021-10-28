CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MN

3 people found dead inside home in Farmington

By Joe Nelson
 6 days ago
Oct 28, 2021

Three people are dead in what police say was a triple homicide in Farmington, Minnesota late Wednesday night.

According to Farmington police, officers were called for a welfare check on the 5400 block of 183rd Street West around 9:28 p.m. The officers were asked to check on a person who was visiting a residence on that block.

Police arrived at the location and found three adults dead inside the home. One man was taken into custody at the scene and is being held at the Dakota County Jail.

“I want to reassure the community that this was not a random incident and there is no ongoing danger to the public. We are not looking for any additional suspects," said Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford.

No further information has been provided and the incident is under investigation by Farmington PD and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

