On 10/13/21 at approximately 11:10pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of South 4th Street for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival the Officer spoke with an employee who stated that a male patron, later identified as Justin Seth Ingraham, age 25, of New Holland, PA, was extremely intoxicated and was asked to leave when he became aggressive toward other patrons. The Officer attempted to speak with Ingraham but he refused to talk. Ingraham was taken outside to the police car where he was unable to get into the backseat without assistance. Once in the vehicle he became unconscious and the Officer called for an ambulance. Based on the incident, the Officer filed charges for disorderly conduct. Ingraham is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

