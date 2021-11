Tropical Storm Wanda is about 700 hundred miles west of the Azores. Wanda is moving north now and a slower northward motion is expected through the morning. A slow, eastward motion is forecast by tonight, followed by a faster south-southeastward to southward motion by Friday. Otherwise, there are no tropical systems or any disturbed weather with the potential to become tropical systems across the Atlantic Basin. The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean are quiet and expected to stay that way for the next several days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO