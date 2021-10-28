CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What’s Next for Film Festivals After a Pandemic Year of Mostly Virtual Events?

By Diane Haithman
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

”Being in a crowded theater is still rather fraught for many people,“ one film festival CEO says. Film festivals in 2021 are maintaining some virtual elements introduced during the pandemic year of 2020, but live screenings, panels and community events are back — and dominating the action. Even though...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Adirondack Film Festival returns for 20th year

PLATTSBURHG, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Adirondack Film Festival is back for its 20th year. This weekend, you can stop by the Palace Theater in Lake Placid to watch 70 films -- most of which are short films. Film Festival organizers say they will be screening films from 40 finalists in...
MOVIES
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Hybrid Long Beach Jewish Film Festival opens with live event

A documentary about a Holocaust survivor turned fashion mogul will open the 18th annual Long Beach Jewish Film Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 3. Jewish Long Beach and the Alpert Jewish Community Center are jointly producing the festival, which will start with a live screening and then continue through November with movies streaming online. Five movies will be presented in all.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Festivals#Sundance Film Festival#Virtual Event#Virtual Programming#Ojai Film Festival
Black Enterprise

The American Black Film Festival Is Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary During Its Virtual Festival Next Month

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) celebrates its 25th anniversary with its virtual event Nov. 3–28, 2021. The festival is celebrating 25 years of encouraging, uplifting, and celebrating Black voices. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be virtual for the second year in a row, but that doesn’t mean it will be any less exciting.
FESTIVAL
coloradomusic.org

EVENTS: The Soundtrack to the Denver Film Festival—Lights, Camera, Music!

Photo: Leonard Bernstein (courtesy of Denver Film Festival) | By Peter Jones | While movies are most certainly the star of the Denver Film Festival, music has always had a supporting role. Whether as subject matter or soundtrack, the two art forms have shared the screen ever since talkies drowned out the quiet of the silent-film era. The 44th film festival—the event’s first in-person edition since Covid—kicks off Nov. 3 and wraps up 11 days later.
DENVER, CO
Variety

Asian World Film Festival Highlights Continent’s Cinema Amid Pandemic Challenges

“Flabbergasted” is Georges Chamchoum’s choice word to use when thinking of Asia’s disappointingly low Oscar representation, especially given all the masterpieces that have come from the region. Two years after South Korea’s Parasite won best picture, Chamchoum believes events such as the Asian World Film Festival, of which he serves as executive and program director, are essential to raising those statistics moving forward. Thanks to its mission to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries, Chamchoun says, “We are part of the puzzle that puts Asian- American art in the spotlight.” This year, AWFF (founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz)...
ENTERTAINMENT
prescottenews.com

Winners of this Year’s Prescott Film Festival Announced!

The winning films have been announced for the 11th Edition of the Prescott Film Festival. For the first time, the film festival’s judges and its attending audiences have selected exactly the same films across the four major award categories. Rickshaw Girl, the compelling story of a Bangladeshi girl who breaks...
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Movies
Daily Trojan

Coming soon: most anticipated year-end films

The film circuit is up-and-running, with in-person festivals returning, movie theaters reopening and enigmatic trailers drawing our attention. On the cusp of daring October releases, such as Julia Ducournau’s body horror film “Titane” and Valdimar Jóhannsson’s supernatural thriller “Lamb,” moviegoers have more and more titles to stack up on their watchlists.
MOVIES
Variety

Hashimoto Ai: A-List Film Nerd is Inspired Ambassador for Tokyo Festival

Festival Ambassador for this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival, Hashimoto Ai is an inspired choice for the role and not only because she is an A-list actor who has starred in hit TV series (“Amachan”) and worked with internationally acclaimed directors like Nakashima Tetsuya (“Confessions”) and Yoshida Daihachi (“The Kirishima Thing”). She is also a certified film nerd, who has proclaimed her love of everything from 1970s “pink” (softcore adult) classics to low-budget indie films made by her contemporaries, which she sees in theaters, not on her smartphone. Now 25, she has a career going back to 2009, when she made her...
WORLD
outsidemagazine

The Films We Can’t Wait to Stream from Banff’s Virtual Festival

It could be that we’ve recently arrived at an ideal viewing situation for film festivals. After holding virtual screenings during the pandemic, many festivals are coming back with hybrid programs that offer audiences the opportunity to choose between getting the full in-person experience or saving on a plane ticket and watching films a la carte from the comfort of their own couch. The latter isn’t a bad idea when it comes to the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, which returns October 30 through November 7 with such an abundance of films set in frigid locales that a heavy blanket should be required for viewings. There is skiing (so much skiing), ice climbing, ultrarunning, and a 1,200-mile hike on the appropriately named Ice Age Trail. Banff attendees can purchase tickets for individual in-person programs or tune into the virtual event with a full festival pass ($99) or rentals of individual programs and films ($12-$25). These world premieres are at the top of our list to check out this year (with, yes, a 16-pound weighted blanket).
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Plans ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ NFT Project (Exclusive)

The Matrix universe is expanding to the blockchain, the latest example in a series of efforts by traditional Hollywood power players to break into the non-fungible token (NFT) space.  Later this month Warner Bros. will release non-fungible tokens inspired by The Matrix franchise and the upcoming film The Matrix: Resurrections.  Unlike other NFT projects based on Hollywood intellectual property, the Matrix project is instead taking its inspiration from some of the red-hot NFT “avatar” art projects, like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, where the buyers are buying a unique avatar from those worlds.  The Matrix NFTs will be released in partnership with the social NFT platform Nifty’s, which will create 100,000 avatars, and will sell...
MOVIES
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
Variety

Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ Returns With New Characters and Kills

“Dexter” is back and he’s killing again. Returning eight years after the original Showtime series wrapped means entering a very different television landscape and cultural conversation around complicated men — and the wider world around them. While showrunner Clyde Phillips and star and executive producer Michael C. Hall acknowledge that said world and the way people watch television have changed, they reject the notion that, as Phillips puts it, “the antihero narrative [is] over and everything’s going to be ‘Ted Lasso’ now.” In the show’s original 2006-13 run, viewers learned why Dexter Morgan became a serial killer: His adoptive father and a...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy