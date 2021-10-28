CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New COVID-19 travel rules in place ahead of holidays

By Bob Barnard
fox5dc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - If you're booking a flight for the holidays there are new COVID-19 safety rules in place that could affect your travel plans. Beginning Nov. 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated, with...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 5

Lynn Blankenship
6d ago

How many planes will drop out of the Sky from Vaccinated pilots dying while Flying ???

Reply
12
EatThis

If You Live Here, COVID is Spreading Fast, Experts Warn

The coronavirus, with its Delta variant, is stalking through the country, as surges are hospitalizing mainly unvaccinated people—with some vaccinated folks catching it, too, albeit with usually, thankfully less severe symptoms. Where is COVID rising fastest across the USA? Read on to see which areas are in the most trouble right now, according to experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Observer

CDC Adds 5 New Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning List

The CDC added five new destinations to its highest Level 4 COVID-19 travel warning list, including four countries in Eastern Europe. Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova and Romania, which were previously designated as Level 4, have all been elevated to the Level 4 “Very High” risk category, as was the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
TRAVEL
deseret.com

This airport worker was infected with an unknown COVID-19 variant

An airport worker in Hong Kong was recently infected with a coronavirus variant from an unknown source, according to the South China Morning Post. The case was the first local COVID-19 case in Hong Kong in 51 days. The cargo handler reportedly had the L452R mutation, which is commonly seen...
WORLD
smartertravel.com

New Rules for American Travelers Returning to the U.S. Begin Next Week

Planning international travel? Be aware that the new rules for travel to the United States will take effect on November 8, as the U.S. ends the pandemic travel ban on foreign visitors. In addition to allowing in foreign travelers, the reentry rules to the country will also be changing for U.S. Citizens and permanent residents.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

72% of unvaccinated workers vow to quit if ordered to get vaccinated

New York (CNN Business) — A large number of unvaccinated workers say they'll quit their jobs if their employers follow upcoming federal rules to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a think tank concentrating on health issues, found 37% of unvaccinated workers say they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Another Country Has Been Added to the CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List

The latest wave of COVID-19 cases in the US is abating some, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added another country to the list of places it advises American vacationers avoid. On October 25, the CDC added Ukraine to its list of Level 4 countries, the...
TRAVEL

