During the two decades I’ve lived in Los Angeles, the Fairfax District has undergone a transformation from being known primarily as the center of the city’s Jewish culture to being a lively, diverse and chaotic hub for retail pop-ups and so-called hypebeast capitalism. It’s easy to be perplexed by and a little derisive of the area’s ubiquitous lines that sometimes wrap around multiple blocks and appear to lead into empty or abandoned storefronts. At the same time, you can respect the obvious passion of the people willing to queue up endlessly for the remote chance of copping a pair of sneakers...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO