CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Serial killer Port ‘loved vulnerable, young males and playing with toys’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyVHg_0cfJZKbw00

Serial killer Stephen Port had a “voracious appetite” for meeting “very young” men, and had a “strange” obsession with children’s toys, a former friend told a court.

Neighbour Ryan Edwards said drug-rape killer Port spent time with “vulnerable” boys to such an extent that he considered the softly-spoken chef might have “paedophile tendencies”.

Mr Edwards said he also had concerns about Port’s drug use, but was reassured by the predator that his interest in young males was legal, and that the drugs were for personal use only.

Port, now 46, was jailed for life in 2016 after being convicted of murder by plying four young, gay men with fatal doses of the drug GHB, as well as a number of rapes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwvot_0cfJZKbw00
The location outside Stephen Port’s former flat in Cooke Street, Barking, east London, where his first victim, fashion student Anthony Walgate’s body was found (Emily Pennink/PA) (PA Wire)

Inquests into the four deaths in Barking, east London, which are being held yards from where Port lived and dumped his victims’ bodies, are examining whether police actions could have stopped the 6ft 5in serial killer earlier.

Mr Edwards told inquest jurors he struck up a friendship with Port due to them being neighbours and members of Barking’s LGBT community.

He said their friendship was strictly platonic, and that Port would frequently invite him over to meet his new partner, something which occasionally gave Mr Edwards cause for concern.

He told the inquest jury: “My slight concern with Stephen Port was sometimes the guys he would introduce me to were very young – 16, 17 sometimes, very close to the age of consent.

“Often there were difficult circumstances, broken homes, needing somewhere to stay, vulnerable.

He had a voracious appetite for meeting guys and I was always astonished at how he was able to meet so many, he wasn’t exactly ‘Mr Personality’

“I was wondering if he was bordering on paedophile tendencies, but I didn’t have any evidence.”

Mr Edwards added: “He had a voracious appetite for meeting guys and I was always astonished at how he was able to meet so many, he wasn’t exactly ‘Mr Personality’.

“That was slightly strange.”

Mr Edwards also described being invited to Port’s flat one evening to meet his “new guy”, only to find the male seemingly unable to speak and drugs paraphernalia on the coffee table.

He said: “I did ask Stephen about it and he reassured me it was for his own personal use and reassured me not to worry.

Daniel Whitworth, 21, Jack Taylor, 25, Anthony Walgate, 23, and Gabriel Kovari, 22, were killed by Stephen Port (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

“Rightly or wrongly, drugs are very prevalent on the gay scene, I don’t see it as my place to police that.”

Mr Edwards said he would have reported concerns about Port’s young companions and about drug use if there was any evidence of criminal activity, as he had done with a previous friend.

He also described how Port loved playing with Transformers toys, specifically the ones designed for children.

“(It was) strange for a grown man,” Mr Edwards said, “but I took Stephen for his quirks, and there were many.”

Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, were all found dead near Port’s flat during a 16-month period between June 2014 and September 2015.

The inquests continue.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 40

Related
newschain

Teenage Satanist facing life behind bars for sisters’ murder

A teenager is facing life behind bars for killing two sisters as part of a Satanic blood pact. Danyal Hussein, 19, savagely stabbed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, to death in a Wembley park in June last year. The Old Bailey heard he had embarked on a “campaign...
newschain

Victim of US serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

A man who moved to Chicago from North Carolina was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s, US authorities said. Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 and early 1977, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said at a news conference in announcing the identification of Mr Alexander’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Port
BBC

Stephen Port: Murdered man's friend told police who killed him

A friend of the first victim of the serial killer Stephen Port told the police she knew he was responsible, an inquest has heard. China Dunning, who went to college with Anthony Walgate, said: "I was convinced it was the actions of Stephen Port, who I knew at the time as Joe Dean."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times-Herald

Police release new sketch of 'I-70 Serial Killer'

Police in Missouri have released a new age-progressed sketch of the man who went on a killing spree across the Midwest almost three decades ago and is believed to be the suspect in two Terre Haute homicides. St. Joseph Police released the new sketches of the so-called I-70 Serial Killer...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Serial Killer#Toys#Murder#Ghb#Barking#Lgbt
informnny.com

‘Mark of a Serial Killer’ looks at El Paso’s Desert Killer of 1987

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was one of the most frightening times to be an El Pasoan. And now it’s the focus of an upcoming one-hour episode of the award-winning Oxygen True Crime network series that will bring it back into the spotlight, called “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing this Sunday night at 6 p.m. MST.
EL PASO, TX
BBC

Stephen Port: Police should have engaged with LGBT community over murders

Police investigating the deaths of two gay men in near-identical circumstances should have engaged with the LGBT community, an inquest has heard. Sean Wilson, deputy borough commander for Barking in 2014, apologised for the "substandard" probe into the deaths of Gabriel Kovari and Daniel Whitworth. Mr Wilson was also forced...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'Turns out a hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer': Male nurse, 37, is sentenced to death for murdering four patients 'for fun' by injecting them with air

A serial killer Texas nurse has been sentenced to death for killing four patients after he injected them with air for fun following their heart surgeries. William George Davis, 37, worked in the cardiovascular ICU wing at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas - about 100miles east of Dallas - when he killed four patients between 2017 and 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
editorials24.com

Shackled Brian Coulter seen in court after ‘beating autistic boy to death in hell house’ as partner’s family speak out

THE boyfriend at the center of a case dubbed the “Houston House of Horrors” made his first appearance in court on Thursday, as his girlfriend’s family declared she was “someone else” after meeting him. Brian Coulter, 31, is charged with felony murder for allegedly beating his girlfriend Gloria Williams’ eight-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
6abc

Survivors share horrific details after being kidnapped by Haitian gang

Survivors of a previous kidnapping by the notorious Haitian gang 400 Mawozo have revealed details about what life was like as a hostage, with the group currently demanding a $17 million ransom to set free 16 Americans and one Canadian they have captive. The group of missionaries affiliated with Christian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
skiddle.com

The Serial Killer Next Door

Venue was a bit cold and seats were very uncomfortable. but Emma was amazing ð??. Great event with a very knowledgeable and engaging speaker who kept the audience captivated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Doc follows bloody trail of serial ‘Raincoat Killer’ said to eat his victims

Bloody mayhem in Korea has been a huge moneymaker for Netflix lately, as the horror thriller “Squid Game” continues to dominate viewership. A new docuseries aims to ride that wave with its sensationalistic subject matter. “The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in South Korea” tells the story of Yoo Young-chul,...
9NEWS

Colorado woman murdered by Alaskan serial killer 37 years ago identified

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A woman killed by an Alaskan serial killer who was previously known only as "Horseshoe Harriet" has been identified after 37 years as a Colorado woman, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation (ABI) announced. Robin Pelkey, who was 19 at the time, was identified as a victim of...
TheDailyBeast

Suspected Serial Killer Confesses to Killing 13-Year-Old Girl 30 Years Ago

A man in New Mexico who has confessed to two murders already has now admitted to a third, copping to the killing of a 13-year-old girl more than three decades ago, Albuquerque police say. Paul Apodaca told police he killed Stella Gonzales near Tingley Beach, a park in Albuquerque, in 1988 by shooting her in the head as she walked with a friend, authorities said. Apodaca has admitted to the killings of Althea Oakley, also in 1988, and of Kaitlyn Arquette in 1989. Oakley was 21, Arquette 18. Apodaca has been charged with Oakley’s murder, and police said the district attorney is reviewing further charges. Police said Apodaca did not appear to know Gonzales, and that he likely targeted her because she was “a female who was in a vulnerable position.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

43K+
Followers
99K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy