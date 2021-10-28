CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Amazon Drops Trailer for Asghar Farhadi’s ‘A Hero,’ Iran’s Oscar Contender, January U.S. Theatrical Release Set

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xkxjj_0cfJZBfP00

Amazon Studios has dropped the international trailer for Ashgar Farhadi’s “ A Hero ,” which is Iran’s candidate to represent the country at the upcoming Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film, which launched positively in July from the Cannes Film Festival where it tied for the Grand Prix, the fest’s runner-up prize – and subsequently went to both Toronto and Telluride – will be released in U.S. theaters on January 7 before its online launch on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.

“A Hero” is the Iranian auteur’s fourth film to world premiere in the Cannes competition after “ The Past,” “The Salesman” and Spanish-language “Everybody Knows.”

The drama, which saw Farhadi back to shooting in Iran, is about a man named Rahim who is in prison because of an unpaid debt. While on a two-day release, he and the women he loves hatch a plan to try and convince the creditor to let him off the hook. But the plan spirals out of control due to social media which plays an important part in the narrative that exposes the pitfalls of media manipulation in Iran’s repressive regime but also, by extension, the world.

Farhadi, in an interview with Variety in Cannes, said that it originates from his observation of Iranian society in the social media era.

“From time to time in the news in Iran you get stories about very average people who in their daily lives do something that is very altruistic,” he said.

“And that humane way of being makes them very noticeable in society for a few days, and then they are forgotten. The story of the rise and fall of these kinds of people was really what interested me.”

Farhadi has previously won two international Oscars for, respectively, “A Separation” in 2011 and “The Salesman” in 2016,  the former of which was also nominated for original screenplay.

According to Variety Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis with “A Hero” Farhadi “could be in line to win the third statue for his native land, which would put him one short of the record held by Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, who directed four winning movies during his lifetime.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Is Boosting Viewing of Dystopian Japanese Series ‘Alice in Borderland’

Japanese death game series “Alice in Borderland” had already been a success for Netflix. But, with the global crossover triumph of similarly dystopian South Korean show “Squid Game,” the streaming giant seized on a chance to make “Alice” a hit all over again. Executives from the company gave participants a look under the hood, at its algorithms and recommendation strategies, at a seminar held Tuesday at TIFFCOM, the rights market attached to the Tokyo International Film Festival. Sakamoto Kaata, VP in charge of Japanese content, said the company seeks projects with the “3 Cs” of “content, choosing and conversation.” These shows can...
TV SERIES
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Drops Trailer, Release Date for Pau Gasol Docuseries – Global Bulletin

DOCUSERIES Amazon Prime Video and RTG Features have dropped the trailer for “Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey,” announced by Variety in April of this year, a four-part docuseries covering the twilight of the former NBA star’s career which will premiere on Prime Video in more than 200 countries on Nov. 12. A Lakers legend, Gasol’s last NBA game was in March of 2019 when, shortly after signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that looked perhaps one star short of their first NBA title in nearly half a century, Gasol’s season and NBA career were ended prematurely by a stress fracture....
BASKETBALL
Variety

Why ‘Spencer’ Is a German Film, and How ‘I’m Your Man’ Reflects the Best in New German Cinema

To the uninitiated, Princess Diana biopic “Spencer” might appear like the quintessential British film, albeit with a Chilean director and an American star. But it is, in fact, German, Simone Baumann, managing director of German Films, says. It’s a German-U.K. co-production to be exact, but shot in Germany, with a German producer, Komplizen Film, on board, and 70% of the financing was German. Other German co-productions this year include Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” with Studio Babelsberg as a co-producer, as well as a host of arthouse films not in the German language, such as Leos Carax’s “Annette,” which was...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Asghar Farhadi
Deadline

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions & Stage 6 Films Expand Ranks – AFM

EXCLUSIVE:  As the American Film Market kicks off this week, Deadline has learned about some executive changes at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films. Jon Freedberg has been promoted to EVP Content Strategy & Operations of the division. He began with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions in 2008 and has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the group’s slate of more than 25 titles per year. Using innovative deal structures, he has helped Stage 6 Films land rights to commercial successes such as Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and Arrival, starring Amy Adams. He has also handled prestige titles...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

U.S. Trailer for Mexico’s Oscar Entry Prayers for the Stolen

After winning the Best International Feature Film Oscar a few years ago with Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, Mexico has another notable contender this year. Tatiana Huezo’s Prayers for the Stolen, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival this summer and recently played at NYFF and BFI London, was picked up by Netflix and will now arrive next month. Ahead of the release, the new trailer has arrived.
MEXICO, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Iran Selects ‘A Hero’ for International Feature Category

Iran has picked A Hero, Asghar Farhadi’s drama about honesty, honor and the price of freedom, to represent the country for the 2021 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Category. The Iranian-French co-production, which first bowed in competition in Cannes to critical acclaim, sees the Iranian auteur make a welcome return to his homeland following his Spanish-set Everybody Knows with stars Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. In Cannes it won both the Grand Prix and the François Chalais Prize. Even before it was selected by the Iranian Film Committee, A Hero was considered among the frontrunners to make the Oscar shortlist,...
WORLD
Collider

'Macross Plus Movie Edition' Anime Finally Gets U.S. Theatrical Release Date

After years of legal wrangling, the popular and influential anime property Macross will finally see a US release. Macross Plus Movie Edition will arrive in theaters on December 14, 2021. Fathom Events (via Crunchyroll) released the news on their website, along with a synopsis and movie poster. Directed by Shinichiro...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Amazon Drops Trailer#Amazon Prime Video#Iranian
ComicBook

Red Notice: Netflix Releases New Trailer, Reveals Theatrical Run

Red Notice will get a limited theatrical run along with its release to Netflix in November, the streaming giant revealed today. They released a new trailer, and announced that the November 12 streaming release will come a week after the movie hits select theaters on November 5. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson, as a pair of criminals and the FBI's top profiler, respectively, as they become embroiled in a complex investigation together.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Belfast Trailer: A New Look At Kenneth Branagh's Oscar Contender

Kenneth Branagh returns home with "Belfast," his latest film, already described as his "most personal" project yet. Taking place in the very city where he grew up, the semi-autobiographical story chronicles the lives of a working-class family in 1960s Northern Ireland. As a boy comes of age and a family figures out their future, life continues in Belfast, joyful and determined. With the release date closing in, it's almost time to catch Branagh's journey home in theaters.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official US Trailer for Asghar Farhadi's Outstanding New Film 'A Hero'

"It's the talk of the neighborhood. People called to say you make them proud." Amazon has unveiled a new US trailer for the outstanding new film from Oscar-nominated Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, best known for A Separation, The Past, The Salesman, and Everybody Knows. His latest is titled A Hero, and it first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Grand Prix prize during the festival. Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned. When he returns a woman's purse full of coins, he is hailed as a hero, but the complexities of society and old grudges come back to ruin his newfound fame. Amir Jadidi stars as Rahim in one of my favorite performances of the entire year (seriously). I saw this film in Cannes and it was one of my favorites of the fest, I've been thinking about the story ever since. This kind of thing happens to so many good people.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Collider

'A Hero': Cannes-Awarded Iranian Film From Asghar Farhadi Reveals New Trailer Ahead of Oscars Race

Prime Video has released a new trailer for A Hero, the upcoming drama written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. Selected to represent Iran in the competition for the Best International Feature Film Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards, A Hero was already awarded in the Grand Prix of 2021’s Cannes Film Festival. The film will premiere in theaters on January 7, 2022 before heading to Prime Video starting on January 21, 2022.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dune: Part Two’ Is Official: Denis Villeneuve’s Sequel Set at Warner Bros. with Theatrical Release

Denis Villeneuve will finally get to fulfill his two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune.” Following an opening weekend at the box office of $41 million-plus stateside, Legendary Entertainment has officially given the greenlight to “Dune: Part Two.” That’s great news for fans of the first film, which opened on October 22, because it begins with the title card “Dune: Part One” and ends on a cliffhanger as Paul Atreides joins the Freman at the film’s end to bring peace to the desert planet of Arrakis. Warner Bros. will release “Dune: Part 2” in theaters October 20, 2023. Per Deadline: “We...
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Asghar Farhadi weaves another tense drama in the first trailer for A Hero

Nothing can stop Asghar Farhadi, the most esteemed director in the modern Iranian cinema – not Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban” barring him from collecting his Oscar in 2017, not continued friction with the censors in his own country, not even lukewarm reviews for his last feature Everybody Knows. He’s back with another one of his tense, humanist dramas, and from the sound of things, he’s in top form.
MOVIES
Variety

Mubi Buys Climate Change Documentary ‘Invisible Demons’ Following Cannes Film Festival Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Mubi has acquired rights to climate change documentary “Invisible Demons” and plans to release the film in select U.S. theaters and on the company’s streaming platform in 2022. Directed by Rahul Jain, “Invisible Demons” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and later played at the Zurich Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. The movie will have its U.S. premiere at DOC NYC in November. “Invisible Demons” shines a light on the increasingly urgent global climate crisis. Mubi, which functions as a streaming service, a film distributor and a production company, says the film offers new perspective on the clear...
MOVIES
ComicBook

One Piece's Ian Sinclair and Mike McFarland Talk Strong World's Theatrical Release, Episode 1000 Milestone (Exclusive)

One Piece's ADR Director Mike McFarland and star behind the series, Ian Sinclair, opened up about One Piece: Strong World's theatrical release in celebration for the anime's massive 1,000 episode milestone! As part of the huge celebration for the anime's monumental moment coming in just a few weeks, Funimation and Toei Animation are going all in for the series with some fun celebratory releases leading up to the game-changing premiere. One of these is the theatrical release of One Piece: Strong World, a first theatrical release for fans in North America.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's Tiger King 2 Trailer Released

Tiger King 2 just got an official trailer from Netflix and fans are excited. November 17th brings another salvo of episodes about Joe Exotic and his strange life to the streaming giant. This time around, Joe Exotic is already experienced a ton of his downfall, but there's plenty of stories left to tell. Carole Baskin basically has all but acquired the zoo that led to so much wildness in the first season of the Netflix docuseries. But, there are other juicy details that will make you rethink the entire story with Exotic phoning in from prison to give some updates on how he's doing. Jeff Lowe is back as is Allen Glover and Tim Stark for all the proceedings. So, if you binged the entire first season during that time inside last year, you'll probably feel right at home with whatever Netflix has planned for Season 2. Check out the trailer for yourself down below:
TV SERIES
Variety

‘No Time to Die’ Sneaks to Top of China Box Office With Quiet $8 Million Opening

James Bond franchise movie “No Time to Die” claimed the honor of deposing record-breaking local film “The Battle At Lake Changjin” from the top of the Chinese box office, but 007’s unspectacular first day will leave studio and audiences neither shaken nor stirred. Throughout Friday, “No Time to Die” tracked...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy