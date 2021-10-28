CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TTPD: 911 system back up in Texarkana area

ArkLaTexhomepage
 6 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The 911 system is back up in Texarkana, according to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

As of 9:15 a.m., 911 were temporarily being rerouted to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office until the original issue could be resolved.

“However, the important thing is that, if someone calls 911 now, their call can be answered,” TTPD said in an update on the police department’s Facebook page .

The 911 system for both sides of Texarkana and Bowie County went down early Thursday morning, along with the non-emergency dispatch number.

